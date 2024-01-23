History as a Discipline: The Iron Brigade Learns About Its Lineage in Italy

Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | Dr. John Clarke, a retired U.S. Army officer and military historian, leads the staff...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | Dr. John Clarke, a retired U.S. Army officer and military historian, leads the staff of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division through a holistic view of the terrain during a verbal recount of the Battle of Anzio–Nettuno on January 25, 2024. The battlefield staff-ride included a variety of historically significant points to the 1st Armored Division’s contributions to the liberation of Italy. ( U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson) see less | View Image Page

ANZIO, Italy - Traveling through history, forty-five members of the command and staff of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, embarked on a unique three-day battlefield staff ride through the marshes, mountains, and beaches in the Lazio region along the Tyrrhenian Sea in western Italy on Jan. 24-26, 2024.



The expedition aimed to dive deep into the pivotal role played by the 1st Armored Division, and shed light on the broader contributions of the division to the Allied forces' triumph in the liberation of Italy.



The brigade then known as Combat Command Bravo of the 1st Armored Division, played a crucial role in the Battle of Anzio-Nettuno, leading the initial assault out of the beachhead supported by the 3rd Infantry Division and the 1st Special Service Force.



On May 23, 1944, after a 45-minute Allied artillery barrage opened on the front, followed by armor and infantry attacks, the 1st Armored Division breached the enemy main line of resistance.



The division faced brutal fighting and resistance as they moved inland, resulting in heavy casualties eventually passing Rome and pursuing the German forces northward until July 1944.



The staff ride, led by Dr. John Clarke, a retired Army Officer and military historian, navigated through the towns of Coperno and Nettuno before reaching Anzio.



“The historical significance of soldiers from the 1st Armored Division being here to recount the steps of troops who have sacrificed so much is what makes my job special,” expressed Clarke.



“There’s nothing more powerful than seeing the battlefield these soldiers had to fight through, their challenges and struggles are something that you grow to understand better by going through their journey.”



The expedition was designed to immerse the command staff in the historical significance of the battles and logistical challenges confronted by the Allied forces during this critical phase of the war.



Dr. Clarke, offering invaluable insights into the holistic context, emphasized the significance of the event. He shared, "This staff ride serves as a bridge connecting the past and the present, and gives us invaluable tools to create the next generation of leaders."



U.S. Army Cpt. Sam Heydinger, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division echoed the impact of the journey.



"Learning about the soldiers who fought here [Anzio, Italy] brings an intense sense of responsibility," said Heydinger.



Heydinger described the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery that lies in Nettuno, 38 miles south of Rome, near the renowned Anzio-Nettuno beachheads, a site visited on the staff-ride. Nearly 7900 American service members are buried here.



“We got the chance to perform the Retreat ceremony,” said Heydinger in a tearful manner. “I knew it would have an impact on me, but seeing the gravestones of the soldiers from World War II…the impact was immeasurable.”



U.S. Army Col. Dwight Domengeaux, the commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, emphasized the broader significance of paying homage to the accomplishments of their predecessors.



“In one staff ride, the staff was able to get a full visualization of the ground attacks, amphibious forces, and logistical support,” expressed Domengeaux. “To see the reality of large-scale combat operations is a valuable experience.”



The division played a pivotal role in the liberation of Italy, contributing significantly to the overall success of the Allied forces in the European theater during World War II.



As the staff of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, traced the footsteps of their forebears in Anzio, they not only honored the valor of Combat Command Bravo but also deepened their understanding of the historical context that shapes their unit's identity.



“In the age of an entire volunteer force, reconnecting with the lineage of our unit is even more important,” shared Domengeaux. “It's important that we in the military and even civilians understand what ties us together. And its even more important to maintaining that connection.”



In understanding the past, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, not only paid homage to the 1st Armored Division soldiers who fought bravely in Italy during World War II but also strengthened the bonds among its members, fostering a shared sense of pride and responsibility.



“I can’t express my gratitude enough with this experience,” concluded Heydinger. “We walked along the battlefield of fallen soldiers, got to see the grounds they fought for, and even discussed the logistical challenges facing the decisions they made. This was a once in a lifetime experience.”



The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team maintains many combat-capable forces in Europe. It exists to deter aggression; if deterrence fails, stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Allies and partners against that aggression. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, is forward deployed to Europe in support of the 3rd Infantry Division, V Corps at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland.