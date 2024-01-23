Strengthening Energy Resilience: A Glimpse into the ERRE Table Top Exercise at CFAY

Energy resilience is crucial for maintaining mission continuity during natural or man-made emergencies. On March 23, 2023, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) participated in an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise (ERRE) Tabletop Exercise (TTX) to identify critical mission readiness gaps and develop strategies for enhancing the reliability, resilience, and efficiency of shore assets vital to national defense.



“CFAY is the shore integrator of all tenant and supported commands,” said Cmdr. Tyler Scharar, CFAY’s public works officer. “This exercise allows a collaborative approach to understanding critical missions on base and forming both tenant and installation priorities such as training, procedures, and facility investments.”



The participants consisted of base leadership and facility representatives who strove to maintain mission continuity for critical assets and infrastructure during a simulated 14-day power outage.



The team focused on six key objectives: identifying interdependencies between missions and enabling infrastructure, verifying backup power systems and existing emergency plans, enhancing coordination among stakeholders, pinpointing necessary repairs and investments for critical energy needs, preparing personnel for essential tasks, and validating energy infrastructure and control systems.



By integrating ERRE TTX into CFAY’s annual exercise cycle, participants are challenged to continuously improve their strategies and foster greater collaboration, ultimately enhancing overall energy security and resilience.



Another aspect of the exercise was an in-depth review of CFAY’s critical infrastructure and utilities, including electrical, steam, fuel oil, natural gas, potable water, salt water, compressed air, and sewage wastewater systems. Identifying gaps and vulnerabilities in these systems is crucial to maintaining mission continuity and enhancing energy resilience.



“Giving the supported commands the opportunity to ask technical questions to subject matter experts allowed them to precisely understand the facility limitations in various contingency scenarios,” said Scharar.



A long-range maintenance plan (LRMP) is essential to the prioritization and execution of facility requirements and focusing on projects with the most critical mission impacts. Helping supported commands identify facility requirements and understanding the mission impacts ensures the LRMP uses available resources most effectively.



The event also included scenario-based discussions that allowed participants to respond to various situations, helping identify gaps in procedures and equipment training.



These discussions provide a valuable opportunity for stakeholders to learn from each other and develop more effective and resilient energy plans.



The ERRE TTX at CFAY represents a significant step towards enhancing energy resilience and ensuring mission continuity in the face of unexpected disruptions. By identifying gaps and vulnerabilities, prioritizing investments, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders, the exercise serves as a model for other installations looking to improve their energy security and resilience.



For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

