CFAY Community Gears Up for Typhoon Season

As typhoon season looms from May through October, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) remains steadfast in its commitment to the safety and readiness of its community members.



“Typhoon readiness is a fundamental responsibility we bear as a community to ensure the safety and well-being of the personnel and families here on CFAY. Through proactive preparation, robust training, and collaborative efforts we can build a resilient foundation to confront the challenges posed by nature’s might. It’s a collective effort that requires both organizational and individual effort, so while we are taking measures at the installation level, I would encourage to start planning and putting your emergency kits together,” said Capt. Les Sobol.



By prioritizing preparedness, CFAY has actively engaged in a series of crucial exercises this year. These exercises, including the Typhoon Readiness Drill and the Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise (ERRE), aim to identify mission readiness gaps, enhance critical infrastructure, and develop effective strategies to confront potential disasters head-on.



To fortify the resilience of critical shore assets and ensure uninterrupted operations, CFAY places a strong emphasis on energy resilience. The Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise (ERRE) identifies mission-critical priorities, collaborative planning, and facility investments. This comprehensive approach aligns tenant and installation priorities, facilitates training, establishes effective procedures, and guides infrastructure improvements.



“As the shore integrator of all tenant and supported ommands, CFAY’s ERRE exercise enables collaborative efforts in understanding critical missions and forming priorities,” explained Cmdr. Tyler Scharar, CFAY’s public works officer. “Through this exercise, we can collectively enhance training, procedures, and facility investments.



”Preparedness is paramount in mitigating potential typhoon risks. By leveraging state-of-the-art tracking and monitoring systems, the command maintains unwavering vigilance in closely scrutinizing and accurately predicting the paths of these natural phenomena. This level of preparedness enables CFAY to disseminate timely communications and execute swift response efforts, safeguarding lives and minimizing damage. The command employs various communication channels to keep the community well-informed of changing information.



“To ensure effective communication during emergencies, CFAY leverages three primary channels: the Giant Voice, CDNS, and the CFAY Facebook Page,” highlighted Randall Baucom, CFAY Supervisory Public Affairs Specialist. “We display the current TCCOR level on the Main Base Marquee and the Base Command Channel 45.1 for typhoons. Additionally, AFN 810AM ‘The Eagle’ broadcasts updates across CFAY when we enter TCCOR-1 until the ‘All Clear’ is given.”



Understanding that typhoons and natural disasters can strike unexpectedly, CFAY emphasizes the importance of individual preparedness. Assembling an emergency disaster kit is vital in ensuring that essential necessities are readily available during a typhoon. Additionally, fortifying properties through measures such as reinforcing windows and doors, pruning trees, and securing loose items significantly reduces potential damage caused by turbulent winds. Here is a comprehensive list of items recommended for inclusion in your emergency disaster kit:



• Water: Store one gallon per person and day for several days, ensuring an adequate supply for drinking and sanitation purposes.

• Food: Maintain a several-day supply of non-perishable food items.

• Communication and Information: Include a battery-powered or hand-crank radio and an NOAA Weather Radio with a tone alert to stay updated on weather conditions. Also, have a reliable flashlight, extra batteries, and a whistle to signal for help.

• First Aid: Equip your kit with a well-stocked first aid kit, including essential medical supplies, bandages, pain relievers, and prescription medications.

.• Sanitation and Shelter: Pack items such as dust masks, plastic sheeting, duct tape, moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties to ensure personal hygiene and create a temporary shelter if necessary.

• Tools and Utilities: Include a wrench or pliers to turn off utilities, a manual can opener for food, and local maps for navigation.

• Personal and Financial: Carry a fully charged cell phone with chargers and a backup battery, cash or traveler’s checks, and important family documents stored electronically or in a portable waterproof container.

• Clothing and Comfort: Have a sleeping bag or warm blanket, a complete change of clothing suitable for the climate, sturdy shoes, and personal hygiene items.

• Additional Supplies: Consider including a fire extinguisher, matches in a waterproof container, feminine supplies, mess kits, paper and pencil, and entertainment items for children such as books, games, puzzles, or other activities.



Regularly review and refresh your emergency disaster kit to check for expired items, replenish water and medications, and ensure all supplies are in good condition.



CFAY relies on accurate forecasts from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to stay informed about weather conditions. The JTWC is the authoritative source for the most up-to-date information and forecasts for tropical cyclones. Based on these forecasts, CFAY makes informed recommendations regarding Typhoon Condition of Readiness (TCCOR) levels, which are crucial for ensuring personnel safety and critical base infrastructure. Here is a comprehensive list of TCCOR conditions implemented to respond to typhoon threats effectively:



• TCCOR 5: Destructive winds of 50 knots or greater are possible within 96 hours.

• TCCOR 4:Destructive winds of 50 knots or greater are possible within 72 hours.

• TCCOR 3:Destructive winds of 50 knots or greater are possible within 48 hours.

• TCCOR 2: Destructive winds of 50 knots or greater are anticipated within 24 hours.

• TCCOR 1: Destructive winds of 50 knots or greater are anticipated within 12 hours.

• TCCOR 1: Caution: Winds of 35-49 knots sustained are occurring at a particular installation.

• TCCOR 1: Emergency: Winds of 50 knots sustained or greater occur at a particular installation.

• TCCOR 1: Recovery: After the passage of a tropical cyclone, when destructive winds of 50 knots or greater have subsided, survey and work crews are sent out to determine the extent of the damage.

• All Clear: The storm is over, and recovery efforts are considered complete by the installation commander.



Knowing whether you reside in a hurricane evacuation zone or a flood-prone area is equally important. If so, plan where you will go and how you will get there. Consider options like staying with friends or relatives who live in sturdy homes outside flood-prone areas. Remember to include provisions for your pets in your evacuation plan.



In severe weather situations, stay updated on guidance from local officials and the CDC regarding any adjustments to evacuation plans based on health and safety considerations.



By emphasizing preparedness, maintaining open lines of communication, and leveraging advanced forecasting capabilities, CFAY ensures the safety and well-being of its community members in the face of typhoon season. Stay informed, stay prepared, and stay safe.



For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

