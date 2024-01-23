Coast Guard Cutter Confidence returns to Cape Canaveral after 60-day patrol in the Windward Passage and Florida Straits

Courtesy Photo | The Coast Guard Cutter Confidence is shown on a patrol in April 2018. The Confidence...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Coast Guard Cutter Confidence is shown on a patrol in April 2018. The Confidence is a 210-foot medium endurance cutter homeported out of Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Coast Guard photo) see less | View Image Page

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Confidence (WMEC 619) returned to their homeport in Cape Canaveral, Friday, following a 60-day deployment in the Windward Passage and Florida Straits.



Confidence worked to promote maritime safety and secure maritime borders, in support of Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast’s Operation Vigilant Sentry within the Coast Guard Seventh District’s area of responsibility. During the patrol, Confidence’s crew interdicted and oversaw the humanitarian treatment and processing of 65 migrants from various countries of origin, and assisted with one damaged vessel.



Confidence’s crew deterred two unsafe migrant ventures in the Windward Passage. Confidence escorted both vessels back to their countries of origin, ultimately ensuring safety of life at sea.



Confidence’s crew assisted a damaged American-flagged vessel low in fuel off the coast of Haiti. Confidence provided critical supplies to the vessel to ensure the safe voyage to its final destination.



“Confidence’s crew demonstrated exceptional commitment and skill throughout the patrol,” said Cmdr. Thomas Martin. “I am incredibly proud of the Confidence crew for exemplifying the cutter motto ‘Measure of Excellence’ in all facets of this patrol.”



Confidence is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter. The cutter’s primary missions are counter drug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcement of federal fishery laws, and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.