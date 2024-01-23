Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Confidence returns to Cape Canaveral after 60-day patrol in the Windward Passage and Florida Straits

    Coast Guard seizes 1,090 lbs of suspected cocaine from smuggling vessel off Central American coast

    Courtesy Photo | The Coast Guard Cutter Confidence is shown on a patrol in April 2018. The Confidence...... read more read more

    CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Story by Ensign Zacharias Mazur 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Confidence (WMEC 619) returned to their homeport in Cape Canaveral, Friday, following a 60-day deployment in the Windward Passage and Florida Straits.

    Confidence worked to promote maritime safety and secure maritime borders, in support of Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast’s Operation Vigilant Sentry within the Coast Guard Seventh District’s area of responsibility. During the patrol, Confidence’s crew interdicted and oversaw the humanitarian treatment and processing of 65 migrants from various countries of origin, and assisted with one damaged vessel.

    Confidence’s crew deterred two unsafe migrant ventures in the Windward Passage. Confidence escorted both vessels back to their countries of origin, ultimately ensuring safety of life at sea.

    Confidence’s crew assisted a damaged American-flagged vessel low in fuel off the coast of Haiti. Confidence provided critical supplies to the vessel to ensure the safe voyage to its final destination.

    “Confidence’s crew demonstrated exceptional commitment and skill throughout the patrol,” said Cmdr. Thomas Martin. “I am incredibly proud of the Confidence crew for exemplifying the cutter motto ‘Measure of Excellence’ in all facets of this patrol.”

    Confidence is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter. The cutter’s primary missions are counter drug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcement of federal fishery laws, and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2024 15:10
    Story ID: 462573
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Confidence returns to Cape Canaveral after 60-day patrol in the Windward Passage and Florida Straits, by ENS Zacharias Mazur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Coast Guard seizes 1,090 lbs of suspected cocaine from smuggling vessel off Central American coast

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Coast Guard
    USCG
    Medium Endurance Cutter
    USCGC Confidence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT