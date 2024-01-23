Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill Launches New Website

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii - Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH), following completion of its establishment phase Jan. 15, launched its new website Jan. 25 at www.navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil.



The website hosts information about the new command. Once NCTF-RH is fully operational, the website will serve as a comprehensive resource for information on the ongoing closure and environmental remediation efforts at Red Hill. The site will host a range of digital content, to include news updates, educational tools, resource documents, and more.



"We believe open communication and collaboration with the community are crucial in achieving various goals towards the closure and environmental remediation of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility," said Rear Adm. Marc Williams, Deputy Commander, NCTF-RH.



NCTF-RH is a dedicated team responsible for leading the closure and long-term environmental remediation efforts at Red Hill, in partnership with Federal and State Regulators and key community stakeholders. NCTF-RH is committed to ensuring a safe and sustainable environment for the local community. Charged with the safe closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), the Department of the Navy established NCTF-RH as a commitment to the community and the environment.



The newly established NCTF-RH began a transition period with Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Jan. 15. The NCTF-RH is fully integrated with and will learn from the JTF-RH team to ensure continuity of mission for safety, security, and community engagement as the Department of Defense (DoD) prepares to transition the main effort from Defueling to Closure and Long-term Environmental Remediation until the end of March 2024.



NCTF-RH continues to form and expects to take on responsibilities for the Red Hill closure mission in early Spring 2024.



For more information about Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill, please visit navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 Story ID: 462556 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US