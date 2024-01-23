Red Flag Nellis welcomes Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightening II's

Red Flag-Nellis had the privilege of hosting the Royal Australian Air Force's F-35A Lightning IIs for the very first time during the 24-1 iteration from January 15 to 26.



Red Flag-Nellis is a two-week advanced aerial combat training exercise designed to provide participants, including allies and partners, with the opportunity to engage in advanced and realistic combat scenarios within a controlled environment. This experience enhances their mission capabilities and ensures their safe return home.



"This marks the debut of our F-35s at Nellis for Red Flag,” said Wing Commander Adrian Kiely, commanding officer of No. 3 Squadron Royal Australian Air Force. “Nellis offers a unique opportunity for us to integrate with Air Combat Command and various elements of the combat Air Force."

Kiely emphasized the F-35's pivotal role in the RAAF, highlighting its capabilities in offensive counterair, strike operations, and suppression of enemy air defenses. He further noted these capabilities contribute to a higher standard of quality in the battle space.



Collaborating with assets from the U.S. and the Royal Air Force has allowed the RAAF to integrate the strengths of different nations in advanced training scenarios. This collaboration aims to enhance lethality, improve survivability and foster effective integration with coalition partners.



"The more joint partners we can work and integrate with to test our technical and tactical integration, the more competent we become in executing our missions,” said Kiely. “It's invaluable to have a diverse range of assets to test and exercise our tactical and technical interoperability. I've developed strong personal and professional relationships with the U.S. Air Force, and it's gratifying to put these relationships into action."

