Largest of its Kind CDC Opens at MCAS Miramar

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush | From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing; Col. Thomas M. Bedell, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar; U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, the commander of Navy Region Southwest; Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, the representative of California's 51st District; and the Honorable Meredith Berger, the assistant secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment, cut the ribbon during the opening ceremony of the Child Development Center on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, Jan. 25, 2024. The U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps worked together to open the region's newest CDC, which offers affordable childcare to all servicemembers working on MCAS Miramar. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. (January 25, 2024) A ribbon cutting ceremony for the newest Child Development Center (CDC) Complex was held at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar, Jan. 25.



The ceremony, which showcased the largest CDC facility in all of Navy Region Southwest, featured remarks from top military leadership to include Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Meredith Berger, Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, Commanding Officer of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Maj. Gen. Michael Borgschulte, Commander, Navy Region Southwest Rear Admiral Brad Rosen, and Commanding Officer of MCAS Miramar, Col. Marty Bedell.



“Today we are celebrating a true win-win success story,” said Rosen. “As you’ve already heard, this project is the result of an extraordinary partnership that developed based on the shared goal of serving our military families by providing the best possible care for their children.”



The complex, consisting of two single-story buildings, MCAS CDC II and MCAS CDC III, occupies more than 62,000 square feet. MCAS CDC II is a 20,000-square-foot facility with a capacity for 146 children. It features 12 classrooms, including five infant rooms, three pre-toddler rooms, two toddler rooms, and two preschool rooms. It will be staffed by 66 employees when at full capacity. MCAS CDC III is a 42,000 square-foot-facility with a capacity for 306 children. It features 25 classrooms, including 10 infant rooms, six pre-toddler rooms, five toddler rooms, and four preschool rooms. It will be staffed by 123 employees when at full capacity.



“For the last twenty years, Navy Region Southwest managed and operated the child development centers aboard MCAS Miramar,” said Rosen. “The Navy and Marine Corps have been working together towards childcare expansion plans to reduce waiting lists and child placement times to 3 months or less.”



The CDC Complex is a unique partnership between the Navy Region Southwest Child and Youth Programs, which manages and operates the CDCs, and the Marine Corps, which maintains the facility. The project was funded by Military Construction P250, which was awarded with special congressional action. Construction was completed in October 2023 despite numerous supply chain challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The CDC Complex is the largest facility of its kind in Navy Region Southwest and is designed to meet the highest standards of quality and safety. It has achieved a LEED Silver certification, which is a green building rating system that recognizes environmentally responsible construction practices.