Naval Special Warfare to connect with fans at NFL AFC Championship

Courtesy Photo | 240124-N-NO907-1001 BALTIMORE (Jan. 24, 2024) - Naval Special Warfare Center welcomes the Baltimore community to attend a Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command (NSWAC) outreach event at the AFC Championship football game in Baltimore, Maryland. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Kerska)

BALTIMORE – The Navy SEALs are bringing their game to football fans this Sunday at M&T Stadium in Baltimore.



The SEALs, along with Special Warfare Combat Crewmen, represent the US Navy’s elite special operations teams. They invite the public to meet with them before kickoff on the RavensWalk, outside of Gate A, from 10:30 - 3 p.m., and watch the Navy Parachute Team jump into the stadium before kickoff.



“The Naval Special Warfare community is so unique,” said Special Warfare Operator Senior Chief Kurtis Erickson. “Events like this allow us to engage with the community and give insight on the daily challenges and rewards of being an NSW operator. It also gives us an opportunity to enlighten the public about the technologies and equipment that our operators are constantly and diligently being trained to use.”



For more information, please visit www.sealswcc.com and look for live updates on our official Instagrams: @navy.seal.swcc and @navyparachuteteam.