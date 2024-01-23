Naval Special Warfare to connect with fans at NFL AFC Championship

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTIMORE (Jan. 24, 2024) - Naval Special Warfare Center

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alex Kerska 

    Naval Special Warfare Center

    BALTIMORE – The Navy SEALs are bringing their game to football fans this Sunday at M&T Stadium in Baltimore.

    The SEALs, along with Special Warfare Combat Crewmen, represent the US Navy’s elite special operations teams. They invite the public to meet with them before kickoff on the RavensWalk, outside of Gate A, from 10:30 - 3 p.m., and watch the Navy Parachute Team jump into the stadium before kickoff.

    “The Naval Special Warfare community is so unique,” said Special Warfare Operator Senior Chief Kurtis Erickson. “Events like this allow us to engage with the community and give insight on the daily challenges and rewards of being an NSW operator. It also gives us an opportunity to enlighten the public about the technologies and equipment that our operators are constantly and diligently being trained to use.”

    For more information, please visit www.sealswcc.com and look for live updates on our official Instagrams: @navy.seal.swcc and @navyparachuteteam.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 18:43
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    NFL
    SWCC
    SEAL
    AFCChampionship

