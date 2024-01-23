Exercise prepares combat aviation and mechanized infantry for upcoming Air Assault operation

Photo By Pfc. Sar Paw | From left to right, 1st Lt. Colton Whitsell, 1st Lt. Dakota DeSantis, Capt. Hipolito...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Sar Paw | From left to right, 1st Lt. Colton Whitsell, 1st Lt. Dakota DeSantis, Capt. Hipolito Juarez- Gonzalez, Spc. Austin Johnson, and Sgt. Matthew Webb, assigned to 1st Battalion, 17 Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, pose for a picture after an aircraft familiarization flight during Air Assault University at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Jan. 16, 2024. The purpose of the class is to help mechanized infantry soldiers to understand the Air Assault Operation, how to get on and off helicopters, and basic PZ (pick up zone) Operation, LZ (landing zone) Operation, and Action on the objective. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Sar Paw). see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA - Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducted a staff exercise with mechanized infantry Soldiers assigned to both 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, and 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 16, 2024, in preparation for joint exercise Cobra Gold happening in Thailand during the month of February.



"The purpose of the operation is to plan an in-depth Air Assault mission, which we will be conducting in Thailand," said Assistant Operations Officer Capt. Collin Cooley, assigned to the 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion.



The week started with Air Assault University, a class taught to infantry Soldiers by members of 2-158th AHB in preparation for Cobra Gold.



"We discussed the Air Assault mission plans process and the input and output required for a successful Air Assault operation," says Cooley.



The class involves a deep understanding of the fundamentals of air assault. The five phases, including staging, loading, air movement, landing, and ground tactical plan, as well as the reverse plan cycle, are all essential elements that go into having a successful air assault.



"The biggest thing that we discuss is what we require as the aviation from the ground force," says Cooley.



The plan includes a ground tactical approach, a pick-up zone (PZ), a landing zone (LZ), and an action plan for the objective. After the initial class, an Air Mission Coordination Meeting (AMCM) reviews the routing and observes imagery from PZ and LZ, eventually leading to the finalization of the ground tactical plan.



The infantry soldiers also participated in a familiarization flight to gain experience in the air.



"We integrate with the ground forces to ensure that the soldiers understand what information they need to provide during air assault operations and how to get on and off a helicopter safely," says Chief Warrant Officer 3 John Attwell, assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion.



The collaboration between aviation and ground forces helps tailor aviation capabilities to align with the tactical plan developed by the ground force.



Cooley said it is excellent to work with the staff to develop a working bond and ensure a successful plan is in place for when they get to the country.



The collaborative approach is to enhance interoperability and readiness for Cobra Gold.



"It's essential to have the same goal on how to conduct the operation," says Cooley. "More importantly, being able to work with an ally, which is an important facet of the Pacific Pathways mission site in spring."