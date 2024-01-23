Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Air Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing departs for Guam

    01.26.2024

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing from Sioux City, Iowa departed this week for a temporary duty assignment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.
     
    The group of around 100 unit members departed for Guam with their KC-135 air refueling aircraft in January as part of a regular three month rotation to the U.S. island territory in the Western Pacific. 
     
    The Iowa Airmen will provide in-flight refueling for U.S. military aircraft while at Andersen AFB. Air Refueling missions include refueling U.S. Air Force bomber aircraft that are part of the continuous bomber task force and theater security packages in the Pacific region.

    While at Andersen Air Force Base, the unit will be assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron that is part of Anderson’s 36th Operations Group.
     
    The 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Group is a permanent part of the U.S. Air Force’s 36th Operations Group that is supported by Air National Guard air refueling units like Iowa’s 185th ARW.
     
    Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotankers provide refueling support for active-duty and Air Force Reserve flying units who are stationed at Andersen AFB.

