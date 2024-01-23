U.S. Army Medical Command welcomes 46th Army Surgeon General

Photo By Joseph Kumzak | Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre was sworn in as the 46th Surgeon General of the U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Kumzak | Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre was sworn in as the 46th Surgeon General of the U.S. Army during a change of command ceremony hosted by Gen. Randy George, Army Chief of Staff, at Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Jan. 25. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle relinquished his position as the U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command to Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre in a ceremony hosted by Gen. Randy George, Army Chief of Staff, on Jan. 25.



Dingle was sworn in as the 45th Surgeon General in September 2019 and assumed command of the U.S. Army Medical Command in June 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. He led the Army’s effort to strengthen and modernize Army Medicine.



In a joint effort with Army Futures Command, Dingle signed the Army Medical Modernization Strategy in July 2022. The AMMS optimizes warfighter performance and unit readiness through improved integration and efficiency of medical mission-critical capabilities and enables the Army of 2040 and beyond.



“Scott, over the last four years you have set the Army Medical Command on the right course,” said George. "You led the team through a major reorganization, both of MEDCOM and the Military Health System. You oversaw the Army’s COVID response, and you served on Operation Warp Speed on the president’s COVID-19 task force.”



George added, “You refocused MEDCOM on warfighting by emphasizing Soldier training. You have served through some unprecedented times, and we are grateful for everything you have so expertly done.” Dingle said he was honored to serve as the Army’s 45th surgeon general.



“I stand here today as a living example and testimony of what a perfect god can do with an imperfect vessel. I have been blessed beyond imagination to have commanded what I believe is the world’s best medical organization,” said Dingle. “The scope and scale of what this command has done, and does on a daily basis, is simply without peer.”



“To Mary and Joe: congratulations. You are the right team at the right time with the right temperature to serve as TSG 46. Sonja and I wish you the best of god’s blessings to embark on this amazing journey of leading the world’s best,” said Dingle.



Izaquirre said she is grateful for friends and family who have stood by her and supported her family and her career.



“The general officers, admirals, senior executive service servants, sergeants major, active and retired, who have been so generous with their time, their wisdom and their candor in helping me understand how I could positively serve,” said Izaguirre. “Your insights have been invaluable to me in plotting this course forward for Army Medicine as we transform to meet the needs of the Army in large-scale combat operations.”



She added, “I am confident that Army Medicine has the talent, ingenuity, and resolve required to support our Army. Our purpose is to provide combat ready care to the American Soldier.”



George said Izaguirre is both a “healer and a warfighter.”



“You are an expert at soldiering and an expert at medicine,” George said. “We know that in the coming years you will help the military health enterprise stay focused on the mission. We know that you will do whatever you can to take care of our warfighters and their families in peace, or if required, in war."



Izaguirre is board certified in family medicine, a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians, and an Army Flight Surgeon. She has earned the Expert Field Medical Badge, the Army Staff Identification Badge, The Surgeon General’s 9A Designation, and is a member of the Order of Military Medical Merit.