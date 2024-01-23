60th SFS conducts first AFFORGEN training

Photo By Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devinchristopher Guignard, 60th Security Forces Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devinchristopher Guignard, 60th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, speaks to security forces members during a local Air Force Force Generation SFS training event at at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 10, 2024. The 60th SFS held its first iteration of AFFORGEN pre-deployment training Jan. 8-11, a newly implemented deployment model that aims to reconstitute manpower, aircraft and equipment into force elements that train, deploy and recover as cohesive units throughout each phase of a 24-month cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters) see less | View Image Page

The 60th Security Forces Squadron held its first iteration of Air Force Force Generation pre-deployment training Jan. 8-11, 2024.



Instead of crowd-sourcing individual Airmen and custom packages for deployment requirements, AFFORGEN allows Airmen to train together before deploying. The newly implemented deployment model shifts the focus from providing capabilities to providing functionality, fostering team and unit cohesion.



“This new initiative changed pre-deployment training for security forces by giving the power back to the unit to ensure we are training and preparing our Defenders to conduct the mission down-range,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cory Green, 60th SFS weapons and tactics noncommissioned officer in charge. “Traditionally, pre-deployment training centers were seen as the place for sole training and evaluation. Now, respective units are expected to train their deploying Airmen and pre-deployment training centers will focus on refinement and evaluate the readiness of each incoming team.”



The four phases of AFFORGEN are Prepare, Certify, Available to Commit and Reset. With the exception of those assigned to joint positions, all Airmen are assigned to one of four phases in a 24-month cycle, sometimes more frequently for units assigned to the air component of a Combatant Command.



This week’s pre-deployment training provided an overview of air base ground defense tactics, said Green. Defenders underwent a rigorous five days of mounted convoys, dismounted patrolling, how to react to direct and indirect fire, static defense tactics, close quarter battle, tactical combat casualty care and troop leading procedures.



“I believe this training has better prepared us by teaching doctrinal concepts before we actually leave,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Keal Grable, 60th SFS weapons and tactics chief. “Security Forces has two key functions: law enforcement and security. By giving us the time to focus on the elements needed to secure the base, we’ve allowed the Airmen to train on skills they wouldn’t use on a day-to-day basis.”



The 60th SFS has incorporated these air base ground defense tactics into their annual training plan, so Defenders can receive exposure to the training year-round, as well as build team communication and trust. Additionally, this advance readiness training will be conducted bi-annually, with the next projected for later this year.



“This was our first iteration of this training and the feedback I’ve received so far has been overwhelmingly positive,” Green said. “These Airmen are hungry for this training, and their eagerness and willingness to learn has got me excited for our next advance readiness training.”



The training Defenders receive is vital, no matter what path they take in their security forces career, Green said.



“The U.S. Air Force will always need Airmen ready and capable to hold the line at whatever installation they find themselves,” he said.