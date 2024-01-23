Cmdr. John R. Lykins, Jr., NTAG Miami Commanding Officer, Biography

Commander Johnny R. Lykins, Jr. is a native of Galion, Ohio. He enlisted in the US Navy in August 1994 and completed Basic Training at Recruit Training Command, Orlando, FL. After basic training, he reported to Naval Nuclear Power Training Command, Orlando where he completed Electronics Technician Nuclear Field “A” School and Nuclear Power School. Upon completion of prototype training, he stayed on as a staff instructor for Moored Training Ship 626 at Nuclear Power Training Unit, Charleston.



After commissioning, he reported to USS Underwood (FFG 36) as Combat Information Center Officer. He then completed the officer courses of instruction at Nuclear Power School and Nuclear Power Training Unit, Charleston, before reporting to USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as Two Plant

Reactor Mechanical Division Officer during her refueling complex overhaul.



In March 2008, he reported to US Africa Command as an action officer in the Special Programs Branch, Future Operations Division. After completing Department Head School at Surface Warfare Officer School in Newport, Rhode Island, he reported as Operations Officer in USS Chafee (DDG 90) in October 2010. His latest sea duty assignment was as Reactor Electrical Assistant in USS Nimitz (CVN 68) from 2012-2014. In 2014, he reported as a Junior Board Member on the Nuclear Propulsion Examining Board, US Fleet Forces Command.



In 2017, He received a Masters of Military Studies from Marine Corps University, Command and Staff College. He most recently served as the Executive Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami prior to taking command.

