Arming Today’s Naval Community with Education

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan. 23, 2024) – The United States Naval Community College is still in early stages as an educational institute, but those who surround the USNCC, and those who support the institution, feel the sky’s the limit and they’re only getting started.



USNCC kicked off in 2019 when the Secretary of the Navy announced plans to launch an “Education for Seapower” initiative aimed at bolstering the service’s enlisted educational offerings.



The mission of USNCC is to advance warfighting advantage and enhance operational readiness by providing world-class, naval-relevant education to a globally deployed force.



“The next generation of warfare will require a more agile, innovative, and adaptable warfighter,” said Randi R. Cosention, Ed.D., president of USNCC. “Our naval-relevant education provides the unique education dynamic to ensure that our naval forces will have the 21st-century skills required for a competitive edge over our adversaries.”



Currently, enlisted service members in the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard may earn two standalone certificates (naval studies and nuclear engineering) or 11 associate degrees in aviation, cybersecurity, logistics, data analytics, leadership & social sciences, and nuclear engineering. USNCC’s seven partner institutions are Alexandria Technical and Community College, Arizona State University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Northern Virginia Community College, University of Maryland Global Campus. Tidewater Community College, and Western Governors University.



“We have something for everyone,” says U.S. Naval Community College Command Master Chief Jordan Rosado. “We have programs that affect every rate and job description. When you educate our service members, they are learning skills that can be used in the maritime environment in which they are serving.”



The Department of the Navy continues to evolve naval education to develop a culture that views learning, from the individual to the organizational levels, as a key warfighting component. The Naval University System is the primary way that the DON delivers education to its force, and it includes the DON’s academic degree-granting institutions: the United States Naval Academy, Naval War College, Marine Corps University, Naval Postgraduate School, and now, the United States Naval Community College.



Some of the benefits for members include: fully-funded certificates and associate degrees (tuition, books, and fees, direct education pathway to Bachelor’s with select military-friendly institutions, naval-relevant education that matches up to private-sector labor demand which will help support career readiness, and online, flexible and self-paced course schedules and delivery options to support operational tempo.



“We are investing in our service members,” said Rosado. “When you do this, those service members end up sticking around. These programs will also help develop leaders at an earlier stage. Junior enlisted will advance in their careers much quicker.”



Carlos Del Toros, the Secretary of the Navy, recently discussed naval education strategy.



“The Navy and Marine Corps teams must be ready to compete, fight, and win whenever the nation requires,” said Del Toro. “We will modernize our naval education enterprise and system to ensure that our people have the necessary knowledge, skills, and competencies to maintain a clear naval warfighting advantage. We are transforming the department’s culture, processes, and programs to ensure that we become a more adaptive learning organization and remain the world’s preeminent naval force.”



USNCC encourages command leaders to nominate at least one promising E3 to E6 in their command for the Naval Studies Certificate. The nominee will receive an invitation to apply for enrollment in the program and an admission status of “command approved.”



The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu.

