USU Alumnus, Professor Selected for 2024 AMSUS Nursing Award

Air Force Lt. Col. David Bradley, Jr., associate professor and deputy director of the Adult-Gerontology Clinical Nurse Specialist Program at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) was selected as the recipient of the prestigious AMSUS: The Society of Federal Health Professionals 2024 Nurse Award. Bradley was chosen for the award based on his unwavering dedication, exceptional leadership, and outstanding contributions to the field of federal nursing.



The 2024 AMSUS Nurse Award is designed to recognize recent accomplishments of a federal nurse who has made exceptional contributions as a clinician, researcher, educator, or healthcare executive.



“I am very excited to be selected as the recipient of this award,” said Bradley. “I would be remiss if I did not recognize the phenomenal leadership, supportive faculty, and amazing students USU has. Such an environment has provided me numerous opportunities to pursue excellence and blossom. For that, I am eternally grateful.”



In his role as a faculty member in USU’s Graduate School of Nursing, Bradley designed, implemented and evaluated curricula specializing in infection prevention and sterile processing research. Beyond his role as an educator at USU, Bradley shares his expertise with multiple military and civilian healthcare organizations: from acting as the TriService Nursing Research Program liaison for the Defense Health Agency Innovative Research group, to being selected to attend the Joint Medical Executive Skills Institute Capstone Course, advocating for the role of Center for Nursing Science among DHA leaders at the 0-6 level, as well as undertaking numerous other high-visibility roles within the military nursing community.



“We are proud of Lt. Col. Bradley for this well deserved recognition. He brings honor to the GSN, to USU and to the Air Force, and we thank him for his excellence and the many accomplishments that are reflected in this competitive award,” said Dr. Carol Romano, dean of USU’s Graduate School of Nursing. “Well done!”

