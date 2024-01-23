POINT MUGU – Starting Jan. 26, 2024, aircraft will be arriving at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu, in support of Exercise Bamboo Eagle.
Bamboo Eagle is a U.S. Air Force Warfare Center exercise focusing on training and readiness across multiple domains.
Flight operations will occur in designated airspace off the coast of Southern California through Feb. 2, 2024.
Communities in the Camarillo, Oxnard, and Thousand Oaks area may experience increased jet activity and noise during this time.
NBVC is composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 02:14
|Story ID:
|462482
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Increase in aircraft activity at NBVC Point Mugu, by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT