    Increase in aircraft activity at NBVC Point Mugu

    POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Story by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    POINT MUGU – Starting Jan. 26, 2024, aircraft will be arriving at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu, in support of Exercise Bamboo Eagle.

    Bamboo Eagle is a U.S. Air Force Warfare Center exercise focusing on training and readiness across multiple domains.

    Flight operations will occur in designated airspace off the coast of Southern California through Feb. 2, 2024.

    Communities in the Camarillo, Oxnard, and Thousand Oaks area may experience increased jet activity and noise during this time.

    NBVC is composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants.

    Location: POINT MUGU, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Increase in aircraft activity at NBVC Point Mugu, by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

