III MEF Change of Command Ceremony

CAMP COURTNEY, Okinawa, Japan -- Lt. Gen. James W. Bierman, relinquished command of III Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, Jan. 26, 2024, at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan.



"As I leave III MEF for the fourth and last time, I draw great pride and confidence in the continuing courage, competence, dedication, and determination of the Marines and Sailors," said Lt. Gen. Bierman. "All things considered, this hard-campaigning MEF remains a force to be reckoned with because of the men and women in its ranks. Likewise, I want to also express my continued respect and appreciation to our steady Joint and Allied partners who always hold up their end of it."



Before taking command of III Marine Expeditionary Force, Lt. Gen. Turner held the position of acting Deputy Commandant for Plans, Policies, and Operations since July 2023. His previous roles include serving as the Commanding General of the 1st Marine Division from September 22, 2020, to June 8, 2022, and leading the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command and the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center from June 8, 2018, until September 10, 2020.



“As we look to the future, III MEF will continue to evolve, adapting to emerging threats. Our ability to shift from competition to conflict rapidly ensures that we maintain the upper hand in any situation,” said Lt. Gen. Turner. “Our resolve reflects our unwavering commitment to this region. We will train tirelessly, build lasting partnerships, and remain ready to respond at a moment's notice. III MEF's presence here is the linchpin of regional stability and a testament to our enduring dedication to uphold the principles of freedom and justice, no matter the challenges that lie ahead.”



III MEF provides the United States with a forward-deployed force in readiness in the Pacific theater. It is a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air Ground Task Force, capable of employing forces for operations ranging from crisis response to combat operations.

