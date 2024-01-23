JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Jan. 25, 2024) – Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, director, Hospital Corps, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), joined by Master Chiefs Hospital Corpsman Hansen LaFoucade, deputy director, Hospital Corps and Leslie Giuy, lead hospital corpsman planner, met with leadership of Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC).
Topics of discussion included, but not limited to, barracks occupancy, quality of life for students, and accessions from the Fleet vs Hospital Corpsman Basic “A” School. After receiving a briefing, Mangaran and his team received a tour of facilities.
NMTSC is the Navy component command that provides initial training for thousands of Sailors, annually, through the Hospital Corpsman Basic “A” School and follow on training at Advanced Specialty “C” Schools.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 16:47
|Story ID:
|462459
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Hometown:
|RIVERSIDE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BUMED FORCM Mangaran visits Navy Hospital Corpsman "A" & "C" Schools, by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT