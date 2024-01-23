Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield to host inaugural Operation Startup: Small and Home-Based Business Expo

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield is hosting a free resource expo for up-and-coming entrepreneurs, small and home-based businesses on Feb. 1 at Club Stewart. This event promises an enriching experience with a lineup of successful business owners and networking opportunities. Doors open at 4:15 p.m. for registration. Program starts at 5 p.m.



“As we join hands with the Georgia Southern University’s Business Innovation Group, Army Community Service and other local business leaders, Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation takes pride in presenting this event. We are providing a platform for like-minded, self-driven individuals to converge because we understand the demand for specialized information and genuine networking. This event provides a unique opportunity for our community to gain direct access to seasoned business owners, sharing wisdom from their personal journeys. Together, we are fostering connections, exchanging knowledge, and paving the way for collective growth,” said Michelle Cowart, Marketing Director, FMWR.



"On behalf of the Georgia Southern University and the Business Innovation Group, we are truly honored to partner with Stewart/Hunter Army MWR for the inaugural Operation Start-Up, designed to inspire and encourage home-based businesses," remarked Catherine Blake, Hinesville Business Incubator Manager. "Statistically, when military spouses have outside interests and a sense of purpose, especially during a deployment, their morale and wellbeing are positively impacted."



Operation Startup is open to all DoD ID cardholders. Pre register at online at StewartHunter.ArmyMWR.com.

