Naval Medical Forces Pacific Leader Selected as the 2023 Health Facilities Planning and Project Officer of the Year

SAN DIEGO – Lt. Cmdr. Brendan Good, a native of Talent, Ore., and member of the staff at Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) was recently recognized by the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery as the Health Facility Planning and Project Officer (HFPPO) of the year for 2023.



Good, who is a Medical Service Corps Officer, serves as the Senior Navy HFPPO for the Indo-Pacific region and is responsible for studies, plans, construction, and the outfitting of military treatment facilities situated along the West Coast and in Hawaii, Guam, and Japan.



“Lt. Cmdr. Good is an exceptional officer whose expertise and leadership has had a tremendous impact across the region,” said NMFP Commander Rear Adm. Guido Valdes. “His work across the Indo-Pacific region directly supports our mission by ensuring we have outstanding facilities in which to care for our active-duty personnel, retirees, and their family members. And the work he has done in support of our medical research labs will ensure that we have the most advanced medical capabilities to keep our warfighters healthy and in the fight. I congratulate him on this well-deserved achievement.”



Among Good’s most significant achievements that earned him this accolade are:

- Directed two major 100 million dollar projects for the Defense Health Agency—the construction of new clinics at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.

- Supported the U.S. military’s combatant commands throughout the Indo-Pacific region, by conducting facility assessments, including one in Timor Leste for the design of austere treatment facilities in Papua New Guinea, as part of the U.S. military’s ongoing humanitarian aid mission.

- Championed construction improvement projects at eight medical research laboratories on five continents, often in remote and resource-constrained environments.



Gaining this diverse experience in a variety of health care settings, on land and at sea, has been an important goal for Good.



“Being a well-rounded officer is important to me,” he said. “That is why I sought out responsibilities supporting the combatant commands, the numbered fleet, and various other operational forces in our area of responsibility, in addition to brick-and-mortar medical treatment facilities.”



Being a leader in his community is a hallmark of Good’s achievements. In addition to his primary job, he also serves as a mentor and advisor to other members of the HFPPO professional community and contributed to a 100% promotion rate for lieutenants. Good also directs NMFP’s diversity, equity, and inclusion program for the region, guiding and advising officers at 21 regional commands.



If all that wasn’t enough to keep him busy, Good, a graduate of the University of Oregon and Portland State University, found time to return to school after 10 years and recently earn his second master’s degree. Reflecting his current interests, his new degree is in International Studies from the University of California San Diego with a focus in Asian-Pacific and Latin Security studies.



“Seeing the world from a more mature perspective was helpful, as was real-life experience operation in the Indo-Pacific,” Good said. “East Asia remains a vital segment of U.S. foreign policy and investing the time to formalize study of the region seemed both timely and relevant.”



When asked if he’s going to further his education and pursue a doctorate degree, Good said, “never say never.”



Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) provides oversight for 11 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC), on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that train, man, and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities. Globally, NMFP oversees eight research laboratories that deliver research expertise in support of warfighter health and readiness.