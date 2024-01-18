Army and Army National Guard collaborate to move one step closer to achieving total IT network convergence, saving taxpayers over $900K annually

Photo By Gabriel Archer | The United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) and Army...... read more read more Photo By Gabriel Archer | The United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) and Army National Guard proudly announce a groundbreaking collaboration to achieve convergence of their helpdesk ticketing system. This initiative, aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency, is projected to result in an annual savings of more than $900K for taxpayers. see less | View Image Page

SIERRA VISTA, AZ, The United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) and Army National Guard proudly announce a groundbreaking collaboration to achieve convergence of their helpdesk ticketing system. This initiative, aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency, is projected to result in an annual savings of more than $900K for taxpayers.



By merging their IT ticketing systems, the Army will significantly optimize resources, improve interoperability, and bolster cybersecurity measures across the world-wide enterprise. This marks a milestone in the in the Army Digital Transformation Strategy while ensuring a seamless exchange of critical information while maximizing cost-effectiveness.



NETCOM Commanding Officer Major General Eubank, expressing enthusiasm for the effort, stated, "The convergence of our IT network solutions represents a monumental step forward in our mission readiness. These efforts not only fortify our technological capabilities but also demonstrates our commitment to responsible fiscal management."



This endeavor underscores the dedication of NETCOM to enhance national security while delivering substantial savings to taxpayers and reaffirms NETCOM's commitment to continued innovation in service to the nation.



Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) is a 2-star operational command with global responsibility in constant competition, crisis, and conflict. We are responsible for providing the U.S. Army with a Unified Network based on Zero Trust Principles. We operate, maintain, and secure the Army’s portion of the Department of Defense Information Network through three lines of effort: People, Readiness, and Continuous Improvement. The NETCOM team is composed of 16,000 Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, and Contractors stationed and deployed in more than 22 countries around the world.



