New Orleans Corps of Engineers removes pump for repairs at 17th Street Canal pump station

Photo By Ryan Labadens | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, removes the gear box for Pump...... read more read more

Photo By Ryan Labadens | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, removes the gear box for Pump #1 at the 17th Street Outfall Canal Permanent Canal Closures and Pumps to address corrosion identified on the pump during last year’s inspections. Once repairs are complete, the pump will be reinstalled at the station to deliver the full 35-year design life requirement. see less | View Image Page