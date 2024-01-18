Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Orleans Corps of Engineers removes pump for repairs at 17th Street Canal pump station

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Story by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, removes the gear box for Pump #1 at the 17th Street Outfall Canal Permanent Canal Closures and Pumps to address corrosion identified on the pump during last year’s inspections.

    Once repairs are complete, the pump will be reinstalled at the station to deliver the full 35-year design life requirement.

    This work, New Orleans Corps of Engineers removes pump for repairs at 17th Street Canal pump station, by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    New Orleans District
    flood risk reduction
    PCCP
    17th Street Canal

