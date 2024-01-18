Know what to do during inclement weather

The 436th Operations Support Squadron weather flight recorded the base’s first snowfall of the season, January 15 and 16, accumulating 1.6 inches of snow, along with .07 inches of freezing rain and sleet during Winter Storm Heather. Additionally, the base received 5.5 inches of snow the following week from Winter Storm Indigo, prompting wing leadership to issue a delayed reporting time for non-mission-essential personnel.



Are you prepared for the next inclement weather event? Team Dover members must be familiar with the base’s delay notification process and reporting procedures.



After wing leadership has decided on delayed reporting, the information will be shared via Dover AFB’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/doverairforcebase and the 677-BASE information line at (302) 677-2273.



In addition to the information being shared on the base’s social media accounts, base personnel enrolled in AtHoc Emergency Notifications will also receive text messages on their mobile devices.



Posted notifications will list which personnel are affected by the delay based on their ordinary reporting time and Mission Essential Listing (MEL) designation. If unsure of their status and reporting instructions, Team Dover Airmen and civilians should contact their supervisor or work center for additional guidance.



Be aware that snow-clearing operations may impact parking availability on the base, and personnel should exercise caution while driving and walking in snowy and icy conditions.

Please notify your chain of command if you feel driving conditions are still unsafe after the delay.



When driving in wintry conditions, have an emergency car kit available in the event you become stranded. Recommended items in the kit may include blankets, jumper cables, an ice scraper, high-calorie snacks and water, flares or reflective triangles, a map, cell phone charger with an additional power bank.



For local school district inclement information, please check their social media page for further instructions.



Other information and resources for the local area can be found at https://delaware.gov/guides/safety-and-emergencies/, https://dema.delaware.gov/ and https://www.ready.gov/winter-ready.

Date Posted: 01.25.2024
Know what to do during inclement weather, by Roland Balik