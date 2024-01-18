USAIC&FH Holds First Worldwide Intelligence Conference (30 JAN 1995)

by Lori S. Stewart, USAICoE Command Historian



USAIC&FH HOLDS FIRST WORLDWIDE INTELLIGENCE CONFERENCE

From 30 January to 3 February 1995, Brig. Gen. Charles W. Thomas, the commanding general of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center and Fort Huachuca (USAIC&FH), hosted the first Worldwide Intelligence Conference (WIC). The theme, “Force Projection Operations in the 21st Century,” centered around the new Intelligence XXI Vision that would chart the future direction of Military Intelligence in support of division warfighting operations.



Development of the Intelligence XXI Vision, which would nest within the Army Force XXI restructure initiative, had begun the previous October. Five key components of the MI vision were operational flexibility, battle command, force projection, extended battle space, and information dominance. The Intelligence XXI Vision and its focus on technological and informational superiority had then been debuted in January 1995 at the Intelligence Technology Symposium (ITS). Several ITS panel discussions focused on the technologies required to support the XXI Vision. The WIC was the next step in socializing and receiving an “azimuth check” on the initiative from a much larger and diverse audience.



The WIC began on 30 January with a golf tournament, windshield tours of Fort Huachuca, and an evening mixer. The next day, an executive session was held for allied and U.S. military general officers, senior U.S. civilians, corporate executive officers, and representatives from academia. This initial session focused solely on the principles of the Intelligence XXI Vision and the results of the ITS panel discussions. Notable speakers included Lt. Gen. Paul Menoher, the Army’s deputy chief of staff for intelligence, and Lt. Gen. James Clapper, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. Based on the feedback received at this executive session, General Thomas announced an ambitious schedule to refine the “Vision” so it could be used to develop an Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Technology Investment Strategy and a revised Army Intelligence Master Plan. The final Intelligence XXI Vision for a flexible, tailorable, and rapidly deployable MI force was expected to be published in late spring 1996.



To underscore the WIC’s theme, Wednesday, 1 February, opened with a demonstration of MI force projection operations: a tactical airborne jump into Libby Army Airfield by the 313th MI Battalion from Fort Bragg (known as Fort Liberty since 2023). This jump also kicked off a four-day training exercise for the battalion in the desert environment of Fort Huachuca. After the battalion started off on its twelve-mile road march to its training area, conference participants and the general public had an opportunity to visit “the largest exhibition of joint intelligence equipment ever seen at Fort Huachuca.” Static displays of current and future aerial and ground intelligence systems were set up around Fort Huachuca, and industry vendors also showed off their current developmental technologies.



A more traditional G-2/Commander’s conference began on Day 4. This two-day session was limited to U.S. personnel, particularly MI brigade and battalion commanders, J-2s/G-2s, and other senior intelligence officers. In addition to briefs on the Intelligence XXI Vision, participants received field updates from various Army and joint major commands around the world, as well as the National Security Agency and Defense Language Institute. Discussion panels were held on specific issues, like Tables of Organization and Equipment in tactical MI active and reserve component units, training challenges, and the All Source Analysis System. General Thomas wrapped up the WIC with closing remarks at noon on the fifth day.



Two months after the conference, General Thomas distributed the final conference report to the participants. In his opening message, he praised the conference for “strengthen[ing] the partnerships between government, industry, laboratories, and academia” and helping to “keep the intelligence community out front so that our soldiers continue to have a decided advantage over future adversaries and their associated technologies.” Notably, the Intelligence Center continues to hold an annual WIC-like conference. Today it is known as the Intelligence Senior Leader Conference.





