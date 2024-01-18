New Orleans Corps of Engineers inspects crack repair progress at London Avenue pump station

Photo By Ryan Labadens | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, and its construction...... read more read more

Photo By Ryan Labadens | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, and its construction contractor, PCCP JV, inspect the progress of repairing cracks in the basement of the London Avenue Outfall Canal Permanent Canal Closure and Pumps in New Orleans, Louisiana, Jan. 24, 2024. This work is part of the overall effort to ensure the PCCP structures are reliable and sustainable for their design-life specifications. see less | View Image Page