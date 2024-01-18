Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Orleans Corps of Engineers inspects crack repair progress at London Avenue pump station

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Story by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, and its construction contractor, PCCP JV, inspect the progress of repairing cracks in the basement of the London Avenue Outfall Canal Permanent Canal Closure and Pumps in New Orleans, Louisiana, Jan. 24, 2024.

    This work is part of the overall effort to ensure the PCCP structures are reliable and sustainable for their design-life specifications.

