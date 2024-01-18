Under Secretary Bonnie Jenkins Visits Marine Forces South Headquarters in New Orleans

Photo By Sgt. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand | Leaders from the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Reserve and...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand | Leaders from the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Reserve and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South pose for a photo outside the command deck at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, Louisiana, Jan. 22, 2024. From left to right: Sgt. Maj. Edwin A. Mota, Force Sgt. Maj. of MARFORRES and MARFORSOUTH; Mr. Walter Reid, AUKUS Advisor, Office of the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security; Ms. Mari V. Faines, Strategic Communications Advisor, Office of the Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security; Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security; Ms. Yetta J. Ziolkowski, MARFORSOUTH Foreign Policy Advisor; Lt. Gen. David G. Bellon, commander of MARFORRES and MARFORSOUTH. Jenkins visited MARFORSOUTH and MARFORRES to discuss continued partnership in advancing U.S. foreign policy goals. MARFORSOUTH works closely with the U.S. Department of State to increase cooperation with allies and partners in Central and South America and the Caribbean. Ambassador Jenkins served 22 years in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force Reserves. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Durand) see less | View Image Page

Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins visited the Marine Corps Support Facility in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 23. While in New Orleans, the Under Secretary met with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South (MARFORSOUTH) to discuss continued partnership in advancing U.S. foreign policy goals.



During the visit, Ambassador Jenkins received a brief on the mission of MARFORSOUTH and its role as the U.S. Marine Corps Component of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), MARFORSOUTH security cooperation efforts with allied and partner nations throughout the region, and threats to regional stability from external state and non-state actors.



The Office of the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security manages global U.S. security policy, principally in the areas of nonproliferation, arms control, regional security and defense relations, and arms transfers and security assistance.



MARFORSOUTH is responsible for building partnerships to counter threats and increase interoperability in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. We build capabilities and capacity with key partner nations through a range of military engagements and other security cooperation events to demonstrate the value and utility of the Navy and Marine Corps team through joint and mutually supporting operations, activities, and investments. We cultivate partnerships across the region to promote the rule of law, which is essential for security, stability, economic prosperity, and personal liberty. Additionally, strong partnerships, shared knowledge, and joint and multinational interoperability enables burden sharing and crisis response while strengthening our common defense, fostering stability, and defeating threats.



The Department of State, SOUTHCOM, and MARFORSOUTH build enduring security partnerships throughout Central and South America and the Caribbean to advance U.S. national security objectives and ensure a free, open, and prosperous Western Hemisphere.