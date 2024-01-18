Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McFaul Engineers Complete Reverse Osmosis System Repairs

    ARABIAN GULF

    06.28.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juel Foster 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    ARABIAN GULF (JUNE 28, 2023) When Sailors embark on a ship, they are guaranteed only three
    things: three meals a day, a place to sleep, and water to drink and use. However, for the
    guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), one of those guarantees was put into question
    when one of the two reverse osmosis (RO) units failed as the ship got underway to complete
    operational tasking in the Gulf of Oman, June 28, 2023.

    As a result, a team of McFaul engineers, nicknamed the “A-Gang” and comprised of the ship’s
    machinist’s mates, was called to respond to the casualty and find the source of the system
    failure.

    “The first thing we noticed was the excessive vibrations coming from the RO unit,” said
    Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Omoy Graveney, the repair team leader. “When we tested the
    system, we found that we were unable to make water, which reduced the amount of potable
    water available on the ship by half. In addition to being drinking water, potable water allows
    Sailors to shower, cook food in the galley, do maintenance using low pressure air, and use the
    restrooms. So, getting the unit back up was a high priority.”

    After completing the initial operational test, the first diagnosis was an issue with the suction
    discharge valve within the unit. However, after performing a more in-depth inspection,
    Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Harold Cornelio discovered a more severe issue.

    “After we took the unit apart, I saw that one of the cross-head pistons was cracked,” said
    Cornelio. “Without that piston working properly, the RO wouldn’t be able to pressurize the
    water to the point where the unit could separate the salt and water, making it impossible to
    make water for the ship.”

    The team spent two days working on the unit, the first day being a 12-hour day and the second
    being an 18-hour day. During that time, the ship rationed its water by using paper plates and
    plastic utensils during meal times, decreasing the use of showers, and securing laundry.

    “After we changed the piston out, we put everything back together, but the same noise
    happened again,” said Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Andre Osborne. “After we troubleshot the unit
    one more time, we finally found the last issue, which was that the bladder needed to be
    changed. Once we changed it, the noise finally stopped, and the unit started making water
    again.”

    Within 48 hours of the initial casualty, McFaul’s A-Gang was able to restore the RO unit to its
    fully operational status, enabling the ship to continue its mission in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of
    operations.

    “I’m extremely proud of my team and their hard work bringing potable water back to our ship,”
    said Lt.j.g. Triston Ferguson, the auxiliary officer aboard McFaul. “These Sailors worked for two
    days straight, removed a 350lb. pump by hand and rebuilt the pump, all while working in an
    engineering space that averages 108 degrees Fahrenheit. Thanks to them, McFaul was able to
    stay mission ready and support the free flow of commerce in the Gulf of Oman.”

    McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and
    stability in the Middle East region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 08:28
    Story ID: 462397
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McFaul Engineers Complete Reverse Osmosis System Repairs, by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LINKS

    USS McFaul Engineer Conducts Maintenancehttps://www.dvidshub.net/image/7892138/uss-mcfaul-hull-technician-conducts-maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    us 5th fleet
    navcent
    middle east
    uss mcfaul

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT