BUMED FORCM Mangaran visits Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Jan. 24, 2024) – Dr. John Simecek, director, Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine (CHRM), Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, briefs Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, director, Hospital Corps, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) and Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Hansen LaFoucade, deputy director, Hospital Corps on the comparison the most common dental emergencies seen at dental treatment facilities at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory.

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Jan. 24, 2024) – Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, director, Hospital Corps, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), joined by Master Chiefs Hospital Corpsman Hansen LaFoucade, deputy director, Hospital Corps and Leslie Giuy, lead hospital corpsman planner, visited with leadership and staff of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory.



NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.