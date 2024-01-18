Moody Airmen share the giving spirit

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Georgia – Airmen brought over 1,600 pounds of donations from the Airman’s Attic on Moody AFB to the Lowndes Associated Ministries to People (LAMP) nonprofit organization in Valdosta, Georgia, Jan. 18, 2024.



Airman's Attic is a nonprofit organization ran by volunteers who aim to provide clothing and household goods at no cost to military members. The organization has a donation bin set up outside the building for donations to be dropped with volunteers periodically collecting the donations to restock the Attic each month.



Every few weeks, the Airman's Attic comes to an overage of donations, causing the nonprofit to have too much inventory. When the volunteers find themselves in this fortunate predicament, they look to see who else may be in need.



Airmen from different on-base organizations, including African-American Heritage Committee, Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Committee, Moody 5/6 and Moody Top 3, help deliver surplus donations to those facing hardship by working with local charities and nonprofits throughout the off-base community.



“Different agencies come together and work as a team to complete a mission to improve the quality of life of people in need,” said Tech. Sgt. Justin Danielson, 23rd Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems assistant section chief and Moody AFB Airman’s Attic lead. “We couldn’t have done it without their help.”



This time around, the Airman’s Attic donated over half a ton of various items to LAMP, including household goods, clothing, toys, strollers and blankets to help the impoverished and homeless population within the Valdosta community.



For volunteers, seeing help being extended past the gates of Moody, gives reassurance of the kindness and support there is between the military and civilian communities.



“In today's society, you don't really get to see a lot of the giving spirit,” said Liz Wilson, a volunteer at the Airman’s Attic. “It's nice to see how giving the people are.”

