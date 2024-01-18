Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HX-21 Completes V-22 Osprey Sea Trials Aboard the HMS Prince of Wales

    NAS PATUXENT RIVER, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Story by Lt. Ben Putbrese 

    Air Test and Evaluation Squadron TWO ONE (HX-21)

    In November 2023, the V-22 Test Team at Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) TWO ONE conducted an extensive series of Dynamic Interface (DI) Ship-Air Test Trials aboard the United Kingdom's HMS Prince of Wales. This ship is the second of the Royal Navy's Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers. Over the course of several weeks the Test Pilots and Flight Test Engineers of the V-22 team significantly expanded the operational envelope for the Osprey aboard this vessel to include a variety of landings, takeoffs, and deck operations, as well as ground handling and hangaring operations. These Test Trials mark a major milestone in the integration of maritime forces between the United States and United Kingdom.

