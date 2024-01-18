Photo By Emily Helton | Jeffrey Heath (far right), is shown at one of his many project ceremonies during his...... read more read more Photo By Emily Helton | Jeffrey Heath (far right), is shown at one of his many project ceremonies during his time with USACE, Chicago. One of his career highlights was working on the Edgewater/Rogers Park advanced measures emergency project and seeing construction of shore protection in months rather than years. see less | View Image Page

United States Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District, Project Manager retires after 39 years of federal service.



Jeffrey Heath, a Project Manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), retired last month after 39 years of federal service, 15 of them with the Chicago District.



Heath, a Chicago native, worked for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) before starting his work with USACE on a survey crew. After that was disbanded, he was hired to run the new survey contract.



“One of my career highlights was working on the Edgewater/Rogers Park advanced measures emergency project and seeing construction of shore protection in months rather than years”, says Heath.



He has sincerely enjoyed his time with the district. His favorite part? “The mentoring program and the training opportunities”, Heath says.



As far as advice from his experience Heath says, “Take advantage of everything the Army has to offer, the opportunities are endless.”



He plans to travel, hike, bike, fish, kayak, and canoe in the Blue Ridge Mountains during his retirement.



Mr. Heath received the Department of the Army Certificate of Retirement and Certificate of Appreciation. Heath officially retired from federal service on 30 Dec 2023.