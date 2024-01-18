Army Announces Project Convergence Capstone 4

AUSTIN, Texas -- The U. S. Army will host Project Convergence Capstone 4 (PC-C4), a joint and multination, two-phase, “in-the-dirt” experiment from Feb. 23 – March 20, 2024.

PC-C4 phases will occur between two primary locations, Camp Pendleton, Calif., and at the U.S. Army’s National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif.

During this year’s capstone event, media are invited to participate in and observe activities, on March 5, at Camp Pendelton.

PC-C4 participants include the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Space Force, and militaries from partner and allied countries including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, and Japan.

The PC-C4 Media Day, at Camp Pendleton, will showcase experimentation technologies from phase one, a round-robin discussion with subject matter experts on topics to include Joint Experimentation, Fires, Command and Control, Contested Logistics, and Multinational Integration, and a media round table discussion with Senior Army and Joint Service leaders.

PC-C4 is a culmination of numerous preceding exercises, experimentations, and events; it provides a critical venue to identify and refine recommendations necessary to transform the Army and ensure future war-winning readiness.

For more information or to schedule a visit during Project Convergence Capstone 4, please email usarmy.jble.afc-fcc.mbx.fcc-pao-media@army.mil.

