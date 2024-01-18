Travis SPRIINGs into total force spouse initiative

Photo By Senior Airman Alexander Merchak | From left to right, Keith Burgess, 60th Air Mobility Wing Integrated Prevention &...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Alexander Merchak | From left to right, Keith Burgess, 60th Air Mobility Wing Integrated Prevention & Response Office director, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derek Salmi, 60th AMW commander, Kris Salmi, spouse of Brig. Gen. Derek Salmi, Dr. Sheila McCabe and Sean Quinn, Air Mobility Command civic leaders cut a ribbon at Spouses Professional Reach Innovation Inspiration Networking Gateway (SPRIING) Space opening event at the Military & Family Readiness Center at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 22, 2024. The SPRIING Space is a collaborative workspace environment intended to promote continuing education, career broadening and connection for Travis AFB’s total force spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – The 60th Air Mobility Wing launched the Spouses Professional Reach Innovation Inspiration Networking Gateway (SPRIING) Space initiative hosted within the Military & Family Readiness Center facility Jan. 22, 2024.



The SPRIING Space is a collaborative workspace environment intended to promote continuing education, career broadening and connection for Travis AFB’s total force spouses.



Kris Salmi, spouse of U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derek Salmi, 60th AMW commander, attended the ceremony and expressed her enthusiasm for the program after working closely with a team comprised of the 60th Mission Support Group, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron, 60th Force Support Squadron, the Integrated Response & Prevention Office and a diverse cross-section of spouses representing all groups and various grades.



"We are very excited to open the doors to the Travis SPRIING Space today in support of Five and Thrive, its Military Spouse Employment Initiative, and Team Travis Military Spouses,” said Kris Salmi. “Creating this space was a total Team Travis effort ... creating a space to work, network, and connect will be tremendously helpful in supporting our military spouses as well”



The space was developed to focus on the unique challenges spouses experience during their transition to a new installation and pursuing professional career aspirations. The team of spouses, alongside installation leadership teams, developed a working group to evaluate multiple potential locations and establish a collaborative vision for the space.



“This was a combined Team Travis effort,” said Keith Burgess, 60th AMW Integrated Prevention & Response Office director. “We're bringing together all these resources that already exist and tailoring them to what may benefit a [military] spouse.”



This space is currently hosted by the Installation Prevention and Response Office within the M&FRC building. While the space can be used by any eligible patron, the original intent is to help connect total force Spouses seeking a professional, productive, and work-related environment.



The area provides access to commercial internet and separate office areas with desks. Additionally, because the area is located within the Military and Family Resource Center, members will be co-located with development resources.



“Our community is deeply involved with SPRIING,” said Bobbie Campbell, 60th MSG installation support deputy director. “This effort is fully embraced by our leadership in partnership with [Air Mobility Command] our civic leaders as well, and they are excited with the opportunity to help Team Travis achieve this goal together.”



SPRIING Space operations will be held in two locations. The primary location in the Integrated Resilience Office area within the M&FRC and the First Street Chapel annex as the program develops.