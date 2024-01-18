Fleet Readiness Center Southwest LM2500 Program

NAVAL AIR STAION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. – Amidst the salty breeze of Naval Air Station North Island, Christopher Sturm, Deputy Program Manager for the LM2500 and Hydraulics programs at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) discusses the vital role that the command plays in maintaining the LM2500 program. This engine has been a cornerstone of naval propulsion since its inception and FRCSW has been the sole organic place of repair for the LM2500 engine since 1976.



The LM2500, derived from General Electric's aviation engines, has undergone various iterations and upgrades over the years, adapting to the evolving needs of naval warfare. Sturm emphasized FRCSW's capacity to handle diverse engine types - single shank turbines, twin shank turbines, and low power turbines - displaying the center's adaptability and technical ability. This diversity is critical, given the array of ships depending on these engines, from destroyers to amphibious assault ships like the LHDs, which uniquely combine LM2500 engines with diesel engines for enhanced power generation.



One of the remarkable achievements under Sturm's tenure is the drastic reduction in labor rates, from $460 an hour to approximately $220, with a trajectory toward further reductions. This strategic cost management has not only saved millions of dollars but also increased NAVSEA’s buying power, allowing more frequent engine inductions for maintenance and repair.



Navigating the corrosive sea environment is a notable challenge. Unlike aircraft engines that are routinely removed for inspections, LM2500 engines on ships are only extracted upon failure, often after extensive service, leading to significant wear and tear by the time they get to the command. FRCSW's response to this challenge has been proactive and innovative. The command has embarked on an effort to acquire the capability to repair key components in-house, reducing dependency on external sources and improving turnaround time.



FRCSW's role extends beyond mere technical repairs. The command has demonstrated a strategic understanding of resource allocation and collaborates with the customer to determine accurate repair costs and material availability, empowering them to make informed decisions between repair and scrapping. This approach not only saves resources but also aligns with a broader vision of efficient and sustainable military readiness.



FRCSW's involvement with the LM2500 program is a testament to its commitment to supporting the U.S. military's operational efficiency and readiness. The command’s adaptive approach to evolving engine technologies, strategic cost management, and proactive maintenance strategies underscore their vital role in ensuring the U.S. Navy remains at the forefront of maritime power and capability now and into the future.

