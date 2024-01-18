Photo By Oscar Pope | Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) Commanding Officer, Capt. Jay Young...... read more read more Photo By Oscar Pope | Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) Commanding Officer, Capt. Jay Young gives opening remarks at the first annual Hampton Roads Small Business Navy Expo, spearheaded by Stacey Cooper, deputy of Small Business Programs at MARMC, in Hampton, Virginia, January 18, 2024. The two-day event facilitated essential networking, matchmaking between vendors, and educational opportunities between government contracting companies of all sizes. (U.S. Navy Photo by Oscar Pope/Released) see less | View Image Page

Hampton, VA. – Small businesses converged in droves upon the Hampton Roads Convention Center for the first annual Hampton Roads Small Business Navy Expo Jan. 18-19. The two-day event facilitated essential networking, matchmaking between vendors, and educational opportunities between government contracting companies of all sizes.



Stacey Cooper, deputy of Small Business Programs at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), spearheaded the event and shared what inspired her to put the expo together.



“We run an industry day once a year and decided we wanted to go bigger this year and make it a two-day event and have speakers and sponsors,” said Cooper. “NAVSEA rewards a lot of our big contracts and we wanted small businesses in the area to tap into the opportunities the Navy presents.”



The expo attracted over 400 attendees from across the country, providing a platform for both new and existing businesses to connect in person. Cooper played a pivotal role in securing over $60,000 in total sponsorships, with Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. emerging as the event’s platinum sponsor with a $25,000 donation.



“The Hampton Roads Small Business Navy Expo was a great example of the collaborative spirit between small businesses and the Navy,” said MARMC Commanding Officer, Capt. Jay Young, who gave the opening remarks on the first day of the expo. “It's a platform where innovation meets opportunity. As we look to the future, events like this will pave the way for stronger partnerships and contribute to the success of our regional businesses.”



Cooper, a big advocate for small businesses, highlighted MARMC’s significant support for local enterprises.



“MARMC executed over 1600 actions benefiting small businesses in the area last year, resulting in $252 million,” Cooper emphasized. “We wanted the big contracting businesses to branch out and give opportunities to new start up small businesses to help them grow.”



The resounding success of the first annual Hampton Roads Small Business Navy Expo sets the stage for an even more substantial and dynamic event next year. Strengthening relationships between small businesses, government contractors, and the Navy help foster continued collaboration.



MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private-sector maintenance, and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.