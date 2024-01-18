NAS Pensacola Celebrates NMCRS 120th Birthday

Photo By Garrett Dipuma | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) celebrated 120 years...... read more read more Photo By Garrett Dipuma | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) celebrated 120 years of serving U.S. Navy and Marine Corps service members, eligible family members and survivors with a dessert tray at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Corry Station Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Thrift Shop in Pensacola, Florida, Jan. 23. The NMCRS is a non-profit, volunteer service organization that uses both financial and non-financial resources to assist Sailors and Marines in times of need. (Official U.S. Navy Photo by Garrett Dipuma) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) marked the society’s 120th anniversary at the NMCRS Thrift Stop onboard Corry Station in Pensacola, Florida, Jan. 23.



“Since 1904, we’ve [NMCRS] provided 5 million or clients with $2 billion in financial assistance,” said NMCRS Pensacola Office Director Joy Barnes. “Right here in Pensacola in 2023, we provided over $810,000 in emergency financial assistance to service members.”



The mission of NMCRS is to provide, in partnership with the Navy and Marine Corps, financial, educational and other assistance to the members of the U.S. Naval Services., eligible family members and survivors when in need.



A non-profit, volunteer service organization, NMCRS uses both financial and non-financial resources to identify solutions to meet the needs of their clients, with an overall goal of improving personal financial skills and encouraging individual financial responsibility. Volunteers make up more than 90 percent of the organization’s workforce.



“Last year, the Thrift Shop raised over $55,000 to provide for NMCRS programs and services,” said Ens. Hannah Montau, who volunteers as the NMCRS Thrift Shop Lead at Corry Station. “All of the money that we make at the Thrift Shop goes back into NMCRS to provide services to the service members with financial help that they may need.”



NMCRS has offices located on major Navy and Marine Corps installations worldwide.



For more information about NMCRS resources, visit https://www.nmcrs.org.