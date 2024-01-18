82nd Finance Battalion Strengthens Financial Readiness Under 3rd ESC

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – The 82nd Sustainment Brigade reactivated the 82nd Finance Battalion during a ceremony at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, in the spring 2022. Now the battalion serves as XVIII Airborne Corps’ financial asset after transitioning under 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command (3rd ESC) following a ceremony held Aug. 16, 2023.



This transition occurred following the battalion’s change of command ceremony, which bid farewell to Lt. Col. Adrian Plater and welcomed the new commander Lt. Col. James Short.



“This transition further strengthens our organization's capabilities,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Lepley, the senior enlisted leader of the 3rd ESC. “Their addition is a significant step forward in the ongoing effort to ensure our readiness for any scenario.”



The ceremony involved casing the unit's colors and donning the 3rd ESC patch on the formation's left shoulder. Col. John Hinson, the 3rd ESC Commander, led this ceremonial practice, first replacing Lt. Col. Short's patch, followed by the rest of the formation – who were patched by their immediate supervisors.



“The 82nd Finance Battalion epitomizes our song lyric, ‘when we were needed, we were there,’” said Col. Rowe, commander of the 82nd Sustainment Brigade.



The 82nd Finance Battalion's dedication is longstanding. They have proudly supported the 82nd Airborne Division since the Vietnam War's conclusion, offering a variety of services throughout their history.



The 82nd Finance Battalion plays a pivotal role in ensuring that Soldiers are paid correctly and on time. Operating with a combination of financial software and manual verification processes, they oversee the comprehensive management of pay, allowances, and travel compensations. Beyond personnel finance, the battalion also manages budget allocations for operations, training exercises, and equipment acquisitions, ensuring that resources are effectively utilized, and mitigating financial inefficiencies.



Their financial expertise extends to managing contracts for local procurements when deployed, ensuring the command receives essential supplies and services at fair prices. This is a delicate balance of speed and precision, ensuring swift procurement without compromising on diligence.



At the core of the 82nd Finance Battalion are key MOSs that ensure the financial readiness of the unit such as:



36B - Financial Management Technician: These Soldiers are responsible for budgeting, disbursing, and accounting for government funds. In the civilian world, they would equate to accountants, financial analysts, or budget analysts.

36A - Financial Manager: Officers in this role supervise financial management activities and ensure compliance. In the private sector, these skills align with finance managers or CFOs in corporations.

The expertise gained in these roles provides Soldiers with invaluable experiences that can be directly translated to high-paying jobs in the private sector. From understanding complex financial systems, managing large budgets, to ensuring accurate pay for thousands of Soldiers – the experience here is unparalleled.



In October 2023, the 82nd Finance Battalion will be renamed the 18th Airborne Corps Finance Battalion.

