New Orleans Corps of Engineers releases Morganza to the Gulf Project documents for public review

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released the Morganza to the Gulf Project, Surveys and Borings Analysis, Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes, Louisiana Environmental Assessment #597 and the associated 404(b)(1) for a 30-day public review and comment period starting January 24, 2024.



The draft assessment evaluates the potential impacts to the environment from the surveys, borings, and cone penetration tests, which are necessary to investigate geophysical and environmental conditions over the Morganza to the Gulf Project area.



The purpose of the overall Morganza to the Gulf Project is to provide hurricane and storm damage risk reduction for the communities located within the levee system. The project consists of the construction of 98 miles of levees, approximately 84 miles of which would overlay existing hydrologic barriers such as natural ridges, roadbeds, and existing levees.



The Morganza to the Gulf Project is authorized under Section 1001 of WRDA of 2007 (PL 110-114) authorized construction as a feature of the Mississippi River and Tributaries for hurricane and storm damage risk reduction.



The draft report and supporting information is available online at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District website: https://www.mvn.usace.army.mil/Environmental/NEPA/.



This public notice is being posted per the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Council of Environmental Quality’s Regulations for Implementing NEPA, Section 1506.6, Public Involvement and the Clean Water Act (CWA) Section 404 in accordance with provisions of Title 33 CFR Parts 336.1(b)(1) and 337.1, which establish policy, practices, and procedures to be followed on federal actions involving the disposal of dredged or fill material into waters of the United States (application of Section 404(b)(1) of the CWA guidelines).



The general public, interested parties, and stakeholders are invited to comment on the release of the draft report. The draft report contains a description of the project and an evaluation of the potential environmental impacts associated with the proposed geotechnical analysis. All public comments received will be addressed and considered accordingly as part of the continued development of the final report.



Comments on the draft environmental assessment will be accepted through February 24, 2024.



These comments, and requests for copies of the documents, should be directed to:



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Attention: Patricia Naquin

CEMVN–PDS-C, Room 139,

7400 Leake Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70118



Or by email at: mvnenvironmental@usace.army.mil

