Lyster Army Health Clinic welcomed civic leaders from the Town of Rehobeth during their visit to Fort Novosel on Tuesday, January 16. Lyster serves as Rehobeth’s community partner.
Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Clinic Commander, lead the group on the tour of the clinic, sharing the history and the clinic’s mission to "keep aviators in the air" by providing ready and sustainable health service support and force health protection in support of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel to enable readiness and to conserve the fighting strength while caring for our People and their Families. During the visit to Lyster, the civic leaders took the opportunity to meet and speak with the staff and discuss opportunities to further strengthen community engagement and outreach.
Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 14:03
Story ID:
|462284
Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
Web Views:
|7
Downloads:
|0
This work, Rehobeth civic leaders tour Lyster, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
