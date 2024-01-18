Rehobeth civic leaders tour Lyster

Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lyster Army Health Clinic welcomed civic leaders from the Town of Rehobeth during...... read more read more Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lyster Army Health Clinic welcomed civic leaders from the Town of Rehobeth during their visit to Fort Novosel on Tuesday, January 16. Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Clinic Commander, lead the group on the tour of the clinic, sharing the history and the clinic’s mission to "keep aviators in the air". Lyster serves as Rehobeth’s community partner. see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Clinic Commander, lead the group on the tour of the clinic, sharing the history and the clinic’s mission to "keep aviators in the air" by providing ready and sustainable health service support and force health protection in support of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel to enable readiness and to conserve the fighting strength while caring for our People and their Families. During the visit to Lyster, the civic leaders took the opportunity to meet and speak with the staff and discuss opportunities to further strengthen community engagement and outreach.