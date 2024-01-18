Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rehobeth civic leaders tour Lyster

    Rehobeth civic leaders tour Lyster

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Story by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Army Health Clinic welcomed civic leaders from the Town of Rehobeth during their visit to Fort Novosel on Tuesday, January 16. Lyster serves as Rehobeth’s community partner.
    Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Clinic Commander, lead the group on the tour of the clinic, sharing the history and the clinic’s mission to "keep aviators in the air" by providing ready and sustainable health service support and force health protection in support of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel to enable readiness and to conserve the fighting strength while caring for our People and their Families. During the visit to Lyster, the civic leaders took the opportunity to meet and speak with the staff and discuss opportunities to further strengthen community engagement and outreach.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024
    Story ID: 462284
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
    Rehobeth civic leaders tour Lyster

    Army Medicine
    Lyster Army Health Clinic
    DHA

