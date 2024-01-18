CNRSW Region In The Spotlight - NAS Fallon

Courtesy Photo | From left to right, Cmdr. Dan Muller, NAS Fallon Public Works Officer, Ms. Toni...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left to right, Cmdr. Dan Muller, NAS Fallon Public Works Officer, Ms. Toni Burton, NAS Fallon Tribal Coordinator, Ms. Kish Lapierre, NAS Fallon Tribal Liaison, The Honorable Meredith Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (EI&E), Ms. Ann Schofield, NASF Natural Resources, The Honorable Erik Raven, Under Secretary of the Navy, Ms. Robin Schofield, NAS Fallon Community Plans Liaison Officer, Mr. Mike Baskerville, NASF Archeologist, Capt. Shane Tanner, NAS Fallon Commanding Officer, and The Honorable Karnig Ohannessian, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (E&MR) participate in a DON Meritorious Civilian Service award ceremony on NAS Fallon, April 21, 2023. see less | View Image Page

NAS Fallon Regional Spotlight

Earth Day

USN, ASN and DASN joined Capt. Tanner at the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe’s Annual Earth Day event at Oats Park. USN addressed the crowd and expressed the Navy’s commitment to the ongoing partnership with the tribes toward environmental stewardship and cultural resource protection. The group went around to the different booths and interacted with the tribal community and event attendees. (April 22, 2023)

Photos: 240116-N-EH218-1007, 240116-N-EH218-1008

Hidden Caves Tour

USN, ASN and DASN joined Capt. Tanner and training attendees on a tour of the Hidden Caves hosted by the Churchill County Museum and Bureau of Land Management. The group was able to learn about this prehistoric archaeological site within the Grimes Point Archaeological area. Donna Cossette (FPST Tribal member/CC Museum tour guide) gave a cultural demonstration and brief history of this important site. (April 21, 2023)

Photos: 240116-N-EH218-1003, 240116-N-EH218-1004, 240116-N-EH218-1005, 240116-N-EH218-1006

Small Business Training

NAS Fallon hosted a small business training for native-owned businesses to learn about federal contracting opportunities. Training attendees were tribal members from local area tribes. They were able to network with training resource partners including the US Small Business Administration, Federal Highway Administration, Governor’s Office of Economic Development, American Indian Chamber of Education Fund APEX Accelerator, NV Minority Business Development Agency, and NAVFAC SW Small Business programs. (April 18, 2023)

Photos: 240116-N-EH218-1009, 240116-N-EH218-1010, 240116-N-EH218-1011, 240122-N-EH218-1012, 240122-N-EH218-1016

FRTC-M Range Tour

USN and ASN hosted the tribal chairmen of the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe, Walker River Paiute Tribe and Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California on a tour of the FRTC ranges. Tribal leaders were able to see the ranges from a different perspective and discuss their concerns with the modernization. Additionally, five meritorious civilian service awards were given to base personnel for their contribution to the FRTC-M project. (April 21, 2023)

Photos: 240116-N-EH218-1002, 240122-N-EH218-1017, 240122-N-EH218-1018, 240116-N-EH218-1002, 240122-N-EH218-1021

Guzzler

NAWDC, NASF and NAVFAC hosted a contingent of NDOW personnel and volunteers onto the B-17 bombing range to construct a big game (BHS) guzzler. The guzzler collects run off water into a large holding area for wildlife to use. This project was undertaken in furtherance of the Navy’s commitment to support wildlife management and environmental sustainment on Navy training lands. Approximately 210 NDOW personnel and volunteers participated in the construction event. By pre-positioning equipment and material, and completing the initial site preparation in advance, NDOW was able to complete the build in one day. Navy personnel remained on site throughout the day to oversee the construction project. (April 29, 2023)

Photos: 240122-N-EH218-1013, 240122-N-EH218-1014, 240122-N-EH218-1015



Taxiway Bravo

NAS Fallon airfield has a monumental day. After some three and a half years of construction to re-build our Bravo taxiway, today marked the official re-opening. The project provided a full depth replacement of the airfield pavement for Taxiway Bravo on NAS Fallon. With the support of NAVFAC Southwest, the project was completed in two phases and provides a more robust taxiway to support the growing NAS Fallon mission. (November 28, 2023)

• Project Cost: $18.6M

• Contract Awarded: 23 Mar 2020

• Construction Began: Jun 2020

• Contractor placed nearly 20,000 Cubic Yards of Concrete

• Replaced failing pavement, thickened shoulders from 6” to 12” of concrete.

Photos: 240122-N-EH218-1019, 240122-N-EH218-1020