1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment Adapts to the Operation Environment

Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division command the vantage point atop a Bradley Fighting Vehicle during a Gunnery Range at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland on January 20, 2024. The soldiers of the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment have undertaken a myriad of training exercises, ranging from Abrams and Bradley Gunnery to an upcoming Platoon Life Fire Exercise.

DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, Poland - During their ongoing deployment to the European Theater, the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, highlighted their training initiatives in a combined display of dedication and proficiency.



The troops of the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment have undertaken a myriad of training exercises, ranging from Abrams and Bradley Gunnery to an upcoming Platoon Life Fire Exercise. Their integration with NATO allies during these initiatives has been paramount, enhancing the overall interoperability in the region.



U.S. Army Cpt. Dilon Orison, commander of Demon Troop, 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, emphasized the unique challenges posed by operating in various environments, "We're working with different systems than our home station, and that lends itself to new experiences even with proficient crews. Working with the partner forces has been interesting in that regard.".



He further highlighted the diverse conditions faced by the troops, noting, "The environment is different; last year at gunnery, we shot through sandstorms and dust clouds, now we're battling the European fog and snow. And it's giving everyone new repetitions in new conditions."



Despite these challenges, Cpt. Orison commended the team's achievements: "We've been putting good numbers on the board, good proficiency, lots of high qualification scores. It's a testament to the hard work everyone is putting in." Emphasizing the importance of collective progression, he added, "We've got to focus on a lot of collective skills from the crew up to squadron level."



Demon Troop, under the leadership of Cpt. Orison witnessed a significant improvement in equipment proficiency and maintenance. "Demon Troop has shown our dedication to professional standards and development. Our equipment has come a long way, and that is due solely to the troops buying in. We've seen a massive jump in weapon systems and maintenance proficiency," asserted Cpt. Orison.



In addition to their demonstrated proficiency, the squadron's lethal capabilities have been a focal point of their training initiatives. Integrating advanced weaponry and the troops' heightened skills positioned the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment as a formidable force in the European Theater.



Tank Commander assigned to Demon Troop, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Goodings echoed the progression within the crew and squadron. "The progress we've made is a testament to the personal initiative of each troop. We set high standards, and everyone has been working hard to meet and exceed them," stated Goodings.



The squadron's lethality is measured in individual skills and the seamless coordination and synchronization of the entire unit. Each training exercise enhances the squadron's combat effectiveness, ensuring they are fully prepared to face any potential challenges in the region.



Speaking on the troops' dedication to success, Goodings emphasized the collective effort, saying, "It's not just about personal achievements; it's about the success of the entire squadron. Each troop contributes to the overall proficiency and effectiveness of Demon Troop."



Summarizing the spirit of Demon Troop, Goodings concluded, "Our progress shows our commitment to hard work and dedication of each troop. We're here not just to meet expectations but to exceed them and show the impact of the 1st Armored Division in European Theater."



The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team maintains many combat-capable forces in Europe. It exists to deter aggression; if deterrence fails, stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Allies and partners against that aggression. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, is forward deployed to Europe in support of the 3rd Infantry Division, V Corps at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland.