~ 90 Days to 53rd Winston. P. Wilson / 33rd Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (WPW/AFSAM) Rifle and Pistol Championship

Photo By Sgt. Seth Franke | Locked and loaded, soldiers, airmen, marines, and coasties from around the world...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Seth Franke | Locked and loaded, soldiers, airmen, marines, and coasties from around the world gather for the 52nd Winston P. Wilson and 32nd Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Small Arms Championship hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Ark. Through rigorous training and international partnerships, these elite marksmen demonstrate their unwavering commitment to excellence in combat readiness. (Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Seth Franke) see less | View Image Page

The National Guard Marksmanship Training Center (NGMTC) will host a national competition, an international and interservice competition at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, North Little Rock, Arkansas to test the skills of service members from all over the world from April 22 – May 4, 2024.



Service members will execute combat marksmanship tasks during the 53rd annual Winston P. Wilson (WPW) Rifle and Pistol Championship. Concurrently, the 33rd Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) will be held for international and interservice competitors. These championships offer service members from Active Duty, National Guard, Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, and Foreign Allies the opportunity to test combat skills and weapon systems in a battle-focused environment.



This year’s match attracts competitors from all 54 states and territories, and allies from as far away as the Netherlands. Throughout the week, there will be 14 marksmanship events, three weapon-systems utilized, and each marksman will fire more than 600 rounds during the match.



Each four-man team will be evaluated on field firing, advanced marksmanship, and target engagement. Courses of fire will test the abilities of shooters in a number of scenarios based on both individual and team proficiency with the M9, M11, M17, or M18 service pistol, the M16A2/A4 or M4/M4A1 service rifle, and the M500/590 shotgun.



“Participation in these events can provide opportunities to expose traditional Guardsmen to advanced tactics, techniques and procedures used by allied foreign military forces and active-duty units,” said Maj. James Schafer, Deputy Commander for the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center.



“WPW is the largest weapons competition/ training event in the Army,” said Col. Kevin Cox, Commander of the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center.



While the championship is competitive in nature, the training received during this event is valuable.



“Although the WPW is considered a competition, the true value of the matches is the cross learning between teams,” he continued. “The only ones who lose when they leave here are those who refused to learn from others.”



MEDIA ATTENDANCE: Media who wish to attend, please call the NGMTC PAO at 501-212-4565 or send an email to janice.i.rintz.mil@army.mil to arrange for coordination/escort onto Robinson Maneuver Training Center (RMTC).



About Us: Established in 1968, the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center (NGMTC) is the National Guard Home of Marksmanship. NGMTC is the National Guard Bureau’s center for managing marksmanship training courses and competitive marksmanship programs with the intent to advance small arms lethality, demonstrate National Guard marksmanship capability, and enhance marksmanship effectiveness in combat. NGMTC serves all 54 states and territories and is located at Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas. NGMTC is the headquarters for the “All Guard” competitive shooting teams: service rifle, service pistol, multi-gun, and international combat teams. The NGMTC is also home to the annual Winston P. Wilson National Championships, where guardsmen may earn the NGB Chief’s 50 Marksmanship Badge. For more information call 501-212-4565. Find us on www.facebook.com/NGMTC and www.instagram.com/ngmtc