USNCC Releases Pilot II Report December 2023

The U.S. Naval Community College has released “State of the College: Pilot II Report December 2023”, outlining milestones and objectives that occurred from January 2022 to September 2023.



The report illustrates the progress that USNCC has made toward its mission to enhance operational readiness and improve warfighting advantage of the naval services, through naval-relevant degrees and lifelong learning for active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. After the Secretary of the Navy created USNCC in early 2019, the institution officially began operations in May 2020 and entered its second pilot phase in January 2022.



The USNCC successfully completed the second and final phase of its pilot program in September 2023, validating its unique operating model which enhances the careers and lives of enlisted service members. The final report on this 21-month period of operations is built upon robust assessment practices focused on the institution’s mission and unique academic model.



Specifically, USNCC has performed pioneering outcomes and meaningful accomplishments while ensuring accountability for the pursuit of institutional objectives. The USNCC Phase II Report details these key achievements, including:



· Establishing a dedicated team of faculty and staff who provide students with access to world-class, naval-relevant education and services.



· Launching the brand-new USNCC Naval Studies Certificate, which builds critical thinking, communication, and service member responsibility through an enhanced understanding of the national, allied, and global relationships of the naval services.



· Developing nine USNCC associate degree programs collaboratively with six top-tier, military-friendly partner institutions. All USNCC degree programs include a core Naval Studies Certificate, an intellectual skills component, and one or more professional certificates.



These programs are: Aviation Maintenance Technology – Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU); Uncrewed Systems – ERAU; Cybersecurity and Information Assurance – Western Governors University (WGU); Cybersecurity - Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA); General Studies with Computer Studies Specialization – University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC); Logistics (Maritime) – Arizona State University (ASU); Military Studies – ASU; Organizational Leadership – ASU; and, Nuclear Engineering Technology – Alexandria Technical Community College (ATCC).



· Successfully recruiting and retaining a globally-deployed tri-service student body of more than 3000 service members enrolled as of November 2023: 75% Sailors, 17% Marines, and 8% Coast Guardsman.



· Demonstrating a commitment to student success by optimizing learning opportunities and operational flexibility for students. USNCC’s culture of learning during Phase II resulted in an 89% passing rate as well as 220 students enrolling in the Naval Studies Certificate program, with 48 of them earning a certificate.



· Maintaining an 80% continuing enrollment rate of active students, with 92% of enrolled students saying they would recommend USNCC to others.



This analysis and assessment of Pilot II identifies USNCC advancements that have laid the foundation for unlimited future potential for both naval service members and the naval forces. Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfighting Development, Vice Adm. Jeff Hughes has stated, “Sailors represent our greatest advantage in strategic competition and the USNCC represents the Navy’s commitment to invest in and produce a learning and adaptive enlisted force that can out-think, out-decide, and out-fight any potential adversary.”



According to USNCC President Randi Cosentino, Ed. D., “This institution has made numerous strides in a very short timeframe due to the strength of our team and partners in delivering the significant results highlighted in this document. I am extremely proud of the second phase of our compelling journey, which is supporting SECNAV initiatives to create and build a continuum of learning across the force, and ushering in the next stage of our continued success, innovation, and growth in naval enlisted education.”



Cosentino adds, “This important moment shows that we are here, we are established, we have proven that the concept works, and we are growing in every way during the coming years.” As USNCC recently entered its Initial Operating Capability (IOC) phase in October 2023, the institution is thriving and poised to achieve additional key outcomes. USNCC will award its first associate degree along with a partner institution in early 2024 while continuing IOC with additional degree programs and institutional partnerships being initiated along with significantly expanded enrollment.



The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. For more information about the USNCC, visit www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of USNCC programs.

