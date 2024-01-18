Doc Jargon: Doin' a DITY

Dear Doc Jargon,



This past June, I married my high school sweetheart who is a Soldier at Fort Riley. Becoming a military spouse and learning the lingo has been challenging. Just when I think I have it sort of figured out, someone springs some new lingo on me. We have to move to a new duty station this summer and the spouse comes home and says we are going to do a DITY move. I have no idea what this is and if it is a good thing — please help!



Sincerely,

Moving Out





Dear Moving Out,



Congratulations on your new duty station and on your marriage. The term DITY is an acronym for do-it-yourself or, translated to Army speak, personally-procured move. In this type of move, you will be reimbursed by the government for moving your belongings yourself. Although it may sound like a lot of work, it has some great benefits, especially if you don’t have a large amount of items that need to be shipped and as newlyweds that may be the case. You will gain money, time and control of your belongings. Money — the government pays you 95 % of what it would cost the government to move you. Time — you will receive extra time in addition to what you would normally get to handle your move — and if you work efficiently, you can use that extra time to play. Control — you get to choose which moving services you want and how much of the extra move you may want to do yourself. Remember no one takes care of your stuff like you do. So, I hope you have a positive moving experience and enjoy your new duty station.



Sincerely,

Doc Jargon

