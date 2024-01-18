STARCOM welcomes newest SEL in historic ceremony

Photo By Ethan Johnson | U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Karmann-Monique Pogue accepts the unit guidon from...... read more read more Photo By Ethan Johnson | U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Karmann-Monique Pogue accepts the unit guidon from Maj. Gen. Timothy Sejba, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 19, 2024. During the ceremony, Pogue succeeded Chief Master Sgt. James Seballes as the second senior enlisted leader of STARCOM. (U.S. Space Force photo by Ethan Johnson) see less | View Image Page

In a historic ceremony held at Peterson Space Force Base on January 19, Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM) witnessed its first-ever change of responsibility as U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Karmann-Monique Pogue assumed the position of Senior Enlisted Leader from U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. James Seballes.



Officiating the ceremony, U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Tim Sejba, Commander of STARCOM, praised Seballes’ tenure as the command’s first Senior Enlisted Leader, and longest serving servicemember within STARCOM.



“He [Seballes] is the face of STARCOM in that he’s literally the first face, at least first leadership face, that many Guardians see upon entering the Space Force,” Sejba said. “The 1,800 STARCOM members who have come in since, have all gotten to know the organization through Chief’s notes, speeches, hallway conversations, and overall presence. Chief was here, and as the face of STARCOM, he welcomed us all into this organization to be here with him.”



Sejba further lauded Seballes for being at the forefront of the command since its inception, adding that his extraordinary commitment and forward-thinking leadership have been key in defining STARCOM’s direction.



In a tribute to Seballes’ practice of asking members to express why they serve in five words, Sejba encapsulated Seballes' legacy in a similar succinct manner.



“Chief, I’m sure you’ve asked yourself that question before, and have your own five words, but let us all answer it for you: To make us all better,” Sejba said.



In his closing remarks, Sejba expressed his confidence in the future under Pogue’s leadership, acknowledging her exceptional reputation within the U.S. Space Force.



“Chief Pogue is a rockstar ... military service was her calling from the very beginning,” he said.



Bringing nearly a quarter-century of service, Pogue is renowned for her expansive experience in space operations and leadership. She has held pivotal roles throughout her career, including her recent position as the Senior Enlisted Leader of Space Delta 10 at the U.S. Air Force Academy.



In her first address as STARCOM’s new Senior Enlisted Leader, Pogue emphasized the mission's importance and her commitment to the team.



“I am so privileged to be on this journey with you,” said Pogue. “Together, side-by-side, we will take on the mission of empowering our teammates and preparing Guardians for the threats that come along with great power competition.



“STARCOM, you are the pioneers, the professionals, and the warfighters that are leading, developing, taking care of, and preparing our teams to prevail in competition and conflict, securing our nation’s interests in from and to space … there is no one better to do the job,” she concluded.



Seballes, in his farewell, expressed gratitude to the STARCOM team for their dedication and achievements.



“To the entire command, it’s because of all of your hard work, sweat, and tears, your amazing dedication to duty, that STARCOM is what it is, and it’s because of you that STARCOM will become what it needs to be,” he said. “I appreciate each of you and will forever cherish our conversations and connections.”



“It has been the greatest challenge and privilege of my career to serve in this position and my hope is not that I left a legacy, but that I helped cultivate the conditions for this command and this service to grow into the greatest Space Force our world will ever know,” he added.



Seballes is slated for retirement later this year, concluding a distinguished 30-year service career.