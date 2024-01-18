MAXIE NAMED TEXAS STATE COMMAND CHIEF

CAMP MABRY, Texas -- In a notable change of leadership, Brigadier General Andrew J. Camacho, Deputy Adjutant General - Air for the State of Texas, announced his decision to appoint Chief Master Sergeant Trang S. Maxie to Senior Enlisted Leader of the Texas Air National Guard, Thursday, January 19, 2024 during the 2024 Chief Master Sergeant All-Call.



Maxie will take the reins from Chief Master Sergeant Matthew Crawford, after serving as Wing Command Chief for the 147th Attack Wing where she was responsible for advising the commander on mission effectiveness, professional development, military readiness, training, utilization, health, morale and welfare of the Wing's enlisted personnel.



This transition marks a significant milestone for the Texas Air National Guard, bringing with it the wealth of experience and leadership that Chief Maxie is known for.



“She is continuously looking at what an airmen needs and then investing in them to get them to that end,” said Camacho. “She was able to increase and enhance our airmen’s personal development to combat enemy capabilities at the 147th and I’m excited for her to bring that to the headquarters level.”



Maxie's responsibilities as the Texas Air National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader will include overseeing the readiness and well-being of the enlisted Air Guardsmen in the state. This distinguished role requires a leader with a strategic mindset and a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by the Texas Air National Guard.



“The Texas Air National Guard is very fortunate to have Command Chief Maxie,” said Crawford. “She’s a fantastic command chief. She has the advantage of established relationships with all of the wings in Texas and has a deep passion for developing airmen, even beyond the state level.”



The outgoing Senior Enlisted Leader, Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Crawford, leaves behind a legacy of dedicated service and accomplishment. His leadership during his tenure has undoubtedly contributed to the success and readiness of the Texas Air National Guard. As he passes the torch to Chief Maxie, there is an air of continuity and a commitment to maintaining the high standards set under his guidance.



As Senior Enlisted Leader, Maxie takes on this new responsibility and the Texas Air National Guard can anticipate continued excellence in leadership, operational readiness, and a steadfast commitment to serving the citizens of Texas and the nation at large.



She has created and maintains a legacy that motivates current and future enlisted forces in the Texas Air National Guard to aim high and put forth excellence in all they do.

