Conquer the impossible with the California Cadet Corps: The 2023 Xtreme Team Challenge

The air was crisp and windy as the morning sun began to rise on the field of the Porterville Military Academy. The Cadets radiated excitement, laughter, and anticipation as they stood in formation, waiting for the instructions of their commanders.



This annual event, held by the California Military Department's California Cadet Corps (CACC) brought together over 400 cadets to compete in the 2023 Xtreme Team Challenge (XTC). This experience challenges the cadet’s strength, endurance, and mental capacity with an 8-hour day of 10 courses, which consisted of everything from a grueling obstacle course to a medic station.



“We were excited for the cadets to have fun in a good learning environment and for their leadership to shine through, to break out of their mold and change into adaptable young leaders of the next generation,” said Cadet 1st Lt. Braden Martin.



The Xtreme Team Challenge provided a series of physical and academic challenges that gives cadets a framework to use their team-building skills and leadership abilities to succeed in competition with other teams. In a safe environment, the California Cadet Corps provided a venue that is fun, challenging, and exciting and allows cadets to meet and interact with cadets from throughout the Corps.



The team challenge is aimed at creating a working environment for all cadets to learn to effectively communicate through tense and difficult times. Every activity had a focus on leadership and forced individuals to step into positions where they were guiding their teammates along to achieve success.



Founded in 1911, the California Cadet Corps has been a groundbreaking program built to give the young kids of California leadership, communication, and discipline while keeping them on track to graduate.



“This is a leadership program, and you can go anywhere after the training,” said Cadet Maj. Natalie Rubios, state commander of the California Cadet Corps. “This program helps a lot of people. I wouldn’t be the person or leader I am without this program. It helps build self-confidence as you grow in school and life.”



Many cadets find motivation and purpose in CACC, using it as a catalyst for academic success.



“The California Cadet Corps is where you are going to find the best and brightest of this program,” said Martin. “You have kids who are younger than 12, and they are leading platoons and kids who are 17 who are leading entire battalions and brigades. CACC is the future of this country and the world.”

