Microgrid operational test proves out 56-bed Field Hospital power requirements

FORT STEWART, Ga. - The U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity (USAMTEAC), in partnership with the Project Management Office, Expeditionary Energy and Sustainment Systems (E2S2), part of the Army’s Program Executive Office for Combat Support & Combat Service Support; the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA); and the 14th Field Hospital (FH), conducted an operational test of the Advanced Medium Power Source (AMMPS) 120kW Microgrid System Nov. 5 – 7, 2023. The purpose of the test was to determine if AMMPS could meet the FH’s significant power requirements for full operational capability.



The effort proved successful, as the AMMPS powered the hospital in its entirety, including power-dense equipment like CT machines, and Environmental Control Units (ECUs). The test also yielded a significant reduction in fuel consumption.



FHs are currently powered using 100kW generators, which are reaching the end of their life cycle and need replacing. The AMMPS, managed by PM E2S2, is a 120kW Microgrid System consists of two 60kW generators which work together. AMMPS can automatically turn off and start generators according to power demand.



Up to three 120kW Microgrid Systems can be combined to provide redundancy, as well as the ability to scale power production up or down to meet the need. AMMPS can replace 100kW generators and provide additional capability to benefit FHs and their vital life-saving missions. AMMPS is beneficial because of reduced fuel consumption - it allows idle generators to be shut down. Additionally, AMMPS allows generators to be serviced without disrupting FH power.



The microgrid operational test was conducted in conjunction with a field training exercise led by the 14th FH and 19th Surgical Detachment (44th Medical Brigade.) Soldiers participating in the exercise set up and operated a 56-bed configuration of the field hospital, where the 120kW Microgrid Systems were used in place of the 100kW generators the 14th FH normally employs. FH personnel completed training on the microgrid systems prior to the start of test and were able to successfully deploy and utilize the systems throughout the duration of the exercise.



The effectiveness and suitability of the microgrid system to power the FH was assessed, and Soldier feedback was collected. Again, AMMPS proved its worth in not only amply powering the FH, but also assuring demand reduction.



Benjamin Pryor, Medium Power product manager with PM E2S2, Fort Belvoir, Va., expressed the importance of the operational testing and Soldier feedback. “It’s critical to test and evaluate the microgrid system in multiple ways - through environmental testing, active-duty user touchpoints, real-world scenarios, and realistic operational scenarios to be sure they are reliable. These systems need to work on the battlefield to fully power our field hospitals to ensure the best medical care for our Soldiers and returned into the fight as quickly as possible and save lives,” he emphasized.



During the field exercise, power was maintained throughout the hospital, even while performing maintenance was pulled on all the generators. The capability of the microgrid to efficiently respond to power requirement led to approximately a 60 percent reduction in fuel usage compared to the 100kW generators – all while improving reliability.



Soldier participation in the test was crucial, as was their feedback on the AMMPS system. 14th Field Hospital and 19th Surgical Detachment Soldiers were excited to have the opportunity to get hands-on experience with these systems, as they may use them one day downrange. Their hard work will benefit the Army’s modernization and fielding initiatives.

Next steps include testing the AMMPS with 528th FH to investigate its utility in powering a 92 bed FH. This event is slated for 17 – 22 March 2024 at Ft. Liberty, North Carolina.



Aligned under the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, MTEAC is the only independent operational test and evaluation agency of medical and medical-related materiel and information technology products, supporting of the Army and DOD acquisition process.