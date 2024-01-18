Transatlantic Connection

Photo By Master Sgt. Charles Johnston | Spc. Olivia Palmiter, international support specialist with Joint Force Headquarters,...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Charles Johnston | Spc. Olivia Palmiter, international support specialist with Joint Force Headquarters, New Hampshire Army National Guard, helps load donated books into a cargo van Jan. 17, 2024, at Bow High School. New Hampshire Guardsmen collected 33 hefty boxes of donated books, which could be delivered to students of Pedro Gomes High School in Cabo Verde as early as next month. The donation was supported by the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program, which links a participating state’s National Guard to foreign countries for various educational, military, economic, and cultural engagements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston) see less | View Image Page

An exchange program backed by the New Hampshire National Guard continues to evolve between high schools in Bow and Cabo Verde.



Guardsmen collected 33 boxes of donated books from the Bow campus Jan. 17--a sizeable gift that could be delivered as early as next month to Pedro Gomes High School in Achada Santo Antonio, Cabo Verde.



“They wanted to expand their English library,” said Bow social studies teacher Derek DeAngelis. “Everything from encyclopedias to Stephen King is in there.”



The West African island nation became the NHNG’s second state partnership country two years ago, joining El Salvador, a model partner since 2000.



Through the state partnership, Bow has made similar contributions to a school in San Jose Villanueva, El Salvador. In 2010, they hosted a teacher exchange.



“Bow has been a fantastic partner over the years by networking with schools in both El Salvador and Cabo Verde,” said Maj. Mario Rey, NHNG’s State Partnership Program director.



The budding exchange program has the full support of Marcy Kelley, Bow’s superintendent. She was on hand as teachers, students and soldiers packed books into a cargo van.



“I think it’s a pretty amazing opportunity to have this connection with people so far across the world and to share what we’re doing, to share our resources where we can and make our kids feel like they’re involved,” Kelley said.



Rey also oversees donations earmarked for public safety, military and medical personnel in both partner nations. In the past year, the NHNG has facilitated the shipment of PPE, firefighter clothing and body armor.



“Whether it’s military to military or civilian to civilian opportunities, we’re constantly exploring ways to collaborate and grow together,” Rey said.



Although collaboration between Bow and Cabo Verde has been limited to videoconferences and written letters, educators are hopeful for future in-person visits.



“We want to have an educational exchange, and one of the best ways for students to learn is to travel,” DeAngelis said. “It’s one of the biggest ways to open your mind.”



Until then, Bow teachers and students are grateful for the growing bond with its new sister school, a seven-hour flight across the Atlantic.



“We could never do this without the assistance of the Guard,” DeAngelis said.