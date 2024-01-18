NETCOM hosts Fort Huachuca’s Martin Luther King Jr. Observance

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – The U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command is scheduled to host the garrison Martin Luther King Jr. observance Jan. 24 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. in the Greely Hall Auditorium.



Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day is a national holiday observed annually on the third Monday in January. The holiday honors an American civil rights leader and trailblazer, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who dedicated his life to a dream of equality and challenged the nation to judge people not “by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” The day’s theme, “A Day On, Not a Day Off,” encourages individuals to perform acts of community service in remembrance of Dr. King’s legacy and to instill his principles of unity and equity throughout the world.



The Army is committed to the ideals of Dr. King and on this National Day of Service, we honor his dedication to equity and inclusion.



The guest speaker for the event is City of Sierra Vista's Mayor Clea McCaa II.



Interested media please contact (410) 652-4660 or (520) 221-5823 by 12 p.m. Jan. 23. The NETCOM public affairs office can also be reached at: usarmy.huachuca.netcom.mbx.hq-pao@army.mil.

